Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Anaarkali of Aarah review: Swara takes emancipation of women to greater heights

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PALLABI DEY PURKAYASTHA
Published Mar 24, 2017, 9:13 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2017, 9:29 am IST
In this insipid and lackluster story, Swara’s performance and the cast’s command over colloquial Bhojpuri limbo stand out.
Swara Bhaskar in'Anaarkali of Aarah.'
 Swara Bhaskar in'Anaarkali of Aarah.'
Rating:

Cast: Swara Bhaskar, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Avinash Das

A seductress of an Orchestra singer collides with an army of men notorious for abuse of authority and public lewdness in a small town of Bihar, Arrah, where pants slip all the way down to the ankles just at the accidental sight of a woman’s cleavage.

What happens when a sexually-liberated woman finds herself trapped in a land that’s dripped in lawlessness and misogyny of extreme kind is what this film faintly aims at capturing.

Born to an Orchestra singer mother, Anarkali (played by Swara Bhaskar) has hearts of men in her palms and she seems to be relishing the attention that’s been bestowed upon her. Despite a pitiable past where she witnesses the horrific death of her mother in the hands of yet another influential man, Anar (as she is lovingly called) embarks on a musical journey and devotes herself to the craft wholeheartedly.

But as fate would have it, Anarkali's alluring beauty and youthful exuberance attracts the attention of one Dharmender Chauhan (played by Sanjay Mishra) who rattles her near-perfect, almost-enviable life and turns it upside down.

While performing with Rangeela Orchestra Party at a nearby event, an obnoxious and highly inebriated Chauhan takes the stage to profess his love for the singer. In the presence of his subordinates and some equally lustful men, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chauhan, violates the body of Anarkali as onlookers cheer on. Hurt and humiliated, Anarkali lands a thunderous slap and storms out of the event only to be followed and harassed by Chauhan's goons later.

The level of lawlessness is prevalent to a degree that Swara's character is chased out of the local police station with men hurling expletives and their slippers at her just because she had the ‘audacity’ to raise her voice against the DCP for subjecting her to public humiliation and molestation the night before.

If this wasn’t enough, Chauhan’s paid ruffians implicate her in a prostitution case prompting Anarkali to leave the land she has grown up in and give up on her career as a sought-after and much celebrated singer for a failed attempt at starting life afresh in New Delhi.

In this insipid and lackluster story, two elements stand out- Swara’s performance and the entire cast’s command over colloquial Bhojpuri limbo.

Swara has not only added charm and grace to this versatile character, she has upped the standard of female characters to an inexplicable extent. Just by looking at Swara one could tell the amount of hardwork this posh lady from Delhi must have put in. The unapologetically sexy character of Anarkali looks like the second skin of Swara Bhaskar. From mouthing sleazy expletives to depicting the flair and flamboyance of a stage personality, Swara has yet again hit the hammer at the right place.

The actress, upon whose shoulders the entire film is dependent on, has brilliantly brought to light the plight of strong women who have sob stories to tell and gain all the sympathy in the world but choose not to. Anarkali's character is a fine blend of pomp and pride and gracefulness. If she is gruesomely fierce with her opponents, isolation during dark hours of life sees her vulnerable side.

Although director Avinash Das has saved us all from preaching the protocols of this society or whipping men for lacking self-control, he has simply failed to score those brownie points for this sloppy piece of art. The story moves slower than a snail in the first half and gains momentum in the second part only to lose it later. And, if your cinematic appetite craves for melodramatic endings, this movie is not for you.

‘Anaarkali of Aarah' may not want you to reach for those tissue papers but it will prove to be an empowering tool, especially if you are a woman.

The film does have its moments of sheer brilliance, specially in the humour department. But its adamancy with the narrative technique and  unnecessary inclusion of minutest of details spoils the game. Both Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi (as Rangeela) have played their parts well but they are nowhere close to what you would expect out of two experienced actors like them.

Just like another female-centric film of recent times, Anarkali sets feet on the unexplored territories of revenge and redemption, only this time, she is both the damsel in distress and her knight in shining armour.

Tags: swara bhaskar, anaarkali of aarah, sanjay mishra, pankaj tripathi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Anarkali of Aarah has caught everyone’s attention, thanks to glimpses of Swara Bhaskarperformance.

Richa turned down Anarkali of Aarah right before signing the film: Avinash Das

Anarkali of Aarah is the story of an erotic singer, who decides to fight back after a powerful man molests her during an event.
04 Mar 2017 12:00 AM
‘Anarkali of Arrah’ revolves around an erotic singer (played by Swara) from Arrah in Bihar, who sings double meaning songs.

Swara Bhaskar plays an erotic singer in Anarkali of Arrah!

The film, helmed by Avinash Das, is slated to release on March 24, 2017.
31 Jan 2017 7:18 PM
Swara Bhaskar and Kamaal Rashid Khan.

Kamaal Rashid Khan calls Swara Bhaskar’s film a 'disaster', her reply is epic

While calling KRK’s comments ‘unasked filth’, she also called it a ‘compliment’ and a ‘character certificate’.
21 Feb 2017 9:05 PM
Sonam and Swara in a still from 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

Swara Bhaskar is a great actress who does not get her due: Sonam Kapoor

Sonam and Swara will share screenspace again in 'Veere Di Wedding'.
03 Mar 2017 4:01 PM
Swara Bhaskar

My experience of Bollywood not nepotistic at all: Swara Bhaskar

Swara says Johar has always been very helpful to her and even agreed to launch the poster of her upcoming film
15 Mar 2017 4:21 PM

Technology Gallery

Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shreyas Iyer called up as cover for injured Virat Kohli for Dharamsala Test

Shreyas Iyer had scored a double ton against Australia in the warm-up game ahead of the four-match Test series. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav ruled out of Deodhar Trophy

Rohit Sharma suffered a minor knee injury and has been advised rest while Kedar Jadhav is rested due to a stomach related ailment. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Rising Pune Supergiants bring in Imran Tahir as Mitchell Marsh’s replacement

Imran Tahir, who was unsold in the 2017 VIVO IPL Player Auction, is from the registered available player pool list (RAPP list). (Photo: AFP)
 

Karnataka girl, an MBA student, thanks Modi for providing her education loan

The girl BB Sara, who is an MBA student, said that Modi has always worked as a helping hand when any one is in need. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Video: Bull thrusts 11-inch horn in matador's butt in shocking accident

The video has gone viral (Photo: YouTube)
 

Anurag Thakur slams BCCI for compromising Virat Kohli’s integrity

What sort of truce was this? BCCI compromised the integrity of their Team India captain Virat Kohli and did not stand by their players and the team, tweeted former BCCI president Anurag Thakur. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Bruce Lee movie review: Not worth your time and money

Still from the film.

Kattappava Kaanom movie review: Genuine attempt yet juvenile at times

A still from the film.

Machine movie review: Stale cocktail of Abbas-Mustan's thrillers

Mustafa and Kiara Advani in 'Machine.'

Trapped movie review: Rajkummar steals the show with a stellar performance

A still from 'Trapped'.

Naam Shabana music review: Strictly average and inconsequential

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham