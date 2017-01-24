Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Raees movie review: Strictly for SRK fans with its mediocre plot

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published Jan 24, 2017, 8:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 8:58 pm IST
The highly anticipated Rahul Dholakia directorial stars SRK in a grey role against Nawazuddin Siddiqui's tough cop act.
A still from the film.
 A still from the film.
Rating:

Director: Rahul Dholakia

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Atul Kulkarni, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Aggressive promotions, big league stars, battle with the censor board; Rahul Dholakia's ‘Raees’ has seen it all. Being one of the most controversial films in recent times, ‘Raees’ has nothing exciting to offer, unfortunately. Guess the makers have tried hard to make a film on the famous bootlegger of Gujarat and his illegal business but ended up making a quintessential Shah Rukh Khan film instead.

Raees (Shah Rukh Khan) lives a miserable life with his mom in Fatepura, Gujarat. Eventually, he starts illegal bootlegging for Jairaj (Atul Kulkarni). He grows and becomes popular in the business. Along with his best friend Sadiq (Mohammad Zeeshan), he decides to start his own business due to which he and Jairaj end up at loggerheads. Amidst all this, Raees proposes marriage to his lady love Razia (Mahira Khan).

Soon after, Raees expands his business and joins hands with Musa bhai (Narendra Jha) who gives Raees a contract to kill Jairaj. IPS officer Majumdar (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is transferred to Fatehpura and is after Raees to bust his illegal bootlegging business, thus commencing their hide and seek game. Gradually, the life of infamous Raees turns upside down when he faces political bashing from the CM of the state and other political parties. And then begins a so called intriguing chase of betrayal and revenge.

Director Rahul Dholakia made an honest attempt to make a typical masala entertainment for the mass audience but gets confused between story telling and making a Shah Rukh Khan film. The film deals with too many issues like his previous film ‘Lamhaa’. The pace of the film is slow too especially in the second half. First half holds a slight promise to offer an interesting chase but fails to impress gradually. The biggest hiccup of the film is its weak plot. Except for the hide and seek between Shah Rukh Khan and Nawaz, ‘Raees’ is a yawn fest. The narrative of the film has been uselessly complicated by giving the political angle to it. The film could have been much more thrilling and gut-wrenching. It is a typical 70's drama but in 2017, it doesn't excite much. 

The reviewer wonders, what was so extraordinary about the film that along with the makers, Shah Rukh Khan himself thought to push the release date of ‘Raees’ to avoid its clash with ‘Sultan’ or ‘Dangal’. That's not it, ‘Raees’ also created much stir with its clash with ‘Kaabil’ but to no avail. 

Shah Rukh Khan surely steals the show in his rugged and intense character of a bootlegger. He knows the trick to survive a bad script. Nawazuddin is the master of his craft. He is a like a fresh breath of air in the film. He brings comical element which is commendable. Debutante Mahira Khan is awful. She is probably the first ever actress paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan who fails to ignite the spark with her chemistry on screen. A tinge of romance is sprinkled in the songs between the two which is soothing but songs are just fillers. Mohammad Zeeshan, Narendra Jha and Atul Kulkarni are good. 

'Raees' is certainly a one time watch but don't expect the unexpected at all. If you are seeking a plot with enough twists then you will be disappointed. It’s just the run-of-the-mill ‘chor-police’ chase, which you must have seen infinite times in the past. Strongly recommended for Shah Rukh Khan fans. 

P.S. ‘Raees’ is a slightly better film than ‘Dilwale’ and ‘Fan’.

Tags: shah rukh khan, raees, nawazuddin siddiqui, mahira khan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan travelS from August Kranti express towards Mumbai Central to Delhi in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

SRK rides train to promote Raees, fan dies in commotion at Vadodara station

Minutes after the train left the station, the crowd rushed to the exit, causing chaos and a near-stampede.
24 Jan 2017 3:08 AM
Screengrabs from the video.

Watch: Meet bootlegger SRK in brand new song Dhingana from Raees

The film, helmed by Rahul Dholakia, is set to release on January 25.
23 Jan 2017 7:33 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Women hit out at sexism from Hyderabad to Delhi with #IWillGoOut
Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Netizens compare crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events
The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles is part of a nationwide movement in US and held the black mass a day after Friday the 13th (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images from 'Black Mass' at Satanic Temple of Los Angeles
The cold water endurance festival in Japan is celebrated annually by Shintoism followers who believe that the water purifies their soul. (Photo: AP)

Japan celebrates spiritual cold water-endurance festival
The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor's amputated foot has its own Instagram account
Caquiaviri opens the carnival celebrations in Bolivia with a 4-day festival where local people get dressed in costumes and the streets get filled by orchestras and bands, traditional dances and bullfights. (Photo: AP)

Bolivian carnival starts with dance, music and drama
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kaabil vs Raees: DC poll results are out and they are shocking!

Both are expected to have huge openings.
 

US: 10-year-old boy drives to store, speeds away in police chase

Anofficer tried to stop a driver who wasn't using headlights and kept braking on Monday morning, and the vehicle took off at 70 mph. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Ministers for a day: 3 girls have a unique National Girl Child Day in Rajasthan

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Raees music review: Mainstream, unoriginal and underwhelming

A still from the film.
 

Even before I met Amitabh, he and Jaya were living separately: Amar Singh

Once upon a time, Amar Singh and the Bachchan family were inseparable.
 

Xiaomi loses trump card, Hugo Barra announces exit

The ex-Googler put Xiaomi on the global map, but now he is stepping down from his huge throne.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Raees music review: Mainstream, unoriginal and underwhelming

A still from the film.

Beautiful Manasugalu movie review: A breath of fresh air

A still from the film.

Rangoon music review: Vishal Bhardwaj creates another gem of a soundtrack

A still from the film.

Sherlock Fourth Season review: Officially an anti-climax

A still from the show.

Lee movie review: It will drive you ‘mad’

Still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham