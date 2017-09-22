Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Valladesam movie review: Despite a lot of elements, film falls flat

ANUPAMA SUBRAMANIAN
Published Sep 22, 2017
Updated Sep 22, 2017
The film could have used a bunch of planning and a script overhaul.
Rating:

Director: NT Nantha

Cast: Anu Haasan, Nasser, Bala Singh, David Yuvarajan

Valladesam is an attempted spy thriller where a highly competent spy, Anu (Anu Haasan,) is attacked by an international weapons smuggling gang. She begins her journey in the UK along with her husband and daughter. An encounter leaves her reeling to the emergency phone numbers, unable to comprehend the immediate reasons behind the attempted murder.

In the process, the criminal don David (David Yuvarajan) unleashes his henchmen, who mistakes her husband for the spy and murders him instead. In addition, Anu’s daughter Anjali (Akarshana) has gone missing and without much clues. Anu now has to confront her personal tragedy as well as her professional calling in dismantling David and saving not just her daughter’s life, but also the lives of others.

The problems of Valladesam start early. Despite having a lot of the elements required for a successful spy thriller in place, the dialogues and the characterization fall flat, and because of this, none of the personal tragedy and dangers tends to strike you as imminent. One could see what director Nantha has attempted here, with a female spy playing a prominent role, and having to confront a feared criminal with a tight-lipped operation.

Anu Haasan has done a commendable job in playing the lead. She is equally impressive in stunt sequences, thanks to her kalari training, which comes in handy. But her shoulders can carry only limited amounts, as this is such a story-centric film. Veteran Nasser as the army chief proves his versatility.

Visuals form an interesting mix of flashy UK and tiring close-ups. Music by LV Muthukumarasamy provides much needed quality. Overall, Valladesam could have used a bunch of planning and a script overhaul.  

Tags: valladesam movie review, anu haasan, nasser




