Bhoomi movie review: A distorted revenge tale of 90's

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published Sep 22, 2017, 2:50 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2017, 2:52 pm IST
The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharad Kelkar, Veer Aryan, Puru Chibber and Sidhant in the lead roles.
 A still from the film.
Director: Omung Kumar 

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharad Kelkar, Veer Aryan, Puru Chibber and Sidhant

A lot has been written about the comeback of Sanjay Dutt with the highly anticipated Bhoomi. The film, directed by Omung Kumar, is a typical revenge drama throwback to the 90's, set in Agra. However, it has no surprise element to hold on till the last frame and is predictable to the core. Catering to the small town audiences, Bhoomi is filled with great action and Sanjay Dutt's larger than life performance.

Bhoomi (Aditi Rao Hydari), a wedding planner by profession lives with her father Arun (Sanjay Dutt). She is in love with Neeraj (Sidhant) and soon the two are gearing up to tie the knot. But destiny has its own game and Bhoomi meets with an unfortunate incident just a night before her wedding day.

Vishal (Puru Chibber), a sweet shop owner secretly admires Bhoomi but fails to win her heart. Feeling bad with Bhoomi's snubbing, his cousin Dhauli (Sharad Kelkar), a local goon and his earnest disciple Gulab (Veer Aryan) along with Vishal, kidnap Bhoomi and what happens next is what you have to find out.

When the film was announced with the name of Omung Kumar as a director, the reviewer had hopes considering his previous works, Mary Kom, his directorial debut, and Sarbjit, which marked the journey of man trapped in Pakistan for his wrong identity, were exemplary. Production designer turned director Omung Kumar is not a bad filmmaker but Bhoomi is his weakest film so far. When a director deals with a predicatable plot, he should be careful enough to ensure at least one factor stands out. Although he makes an honest attempt to hold the grip of the film till the last frame, the treatment is repetitive. But rest assured, Bhoomi is a typical entertainer for single screens. It has gritty dialogues, glorified screen presence of Sanjay Dutt and believable action. 

Also, the narrative of the film will bring back memories of some films including Badlapur, Kaabil, Maatr or for that matter, even Mom. And a scene of Aditi Rao Hydari after being abused will remind you of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Humara Dil Aapke Pass Hai.

Sanjay Dutt marked his comeback in films with this one. It wasn't a brilliant script but he had scope to perform and he completely nails it. It is a visual treat for his fans, especially in small cities. He has played the role of an ageing father with so much conviction that the character looks real. His helplessness of not being able to get justice for his daughter's physical abuse is touching. His revenge in the second half with the respective culprits is whistle worthy. The very beautiful Aditi Rao Hydari looks okay but she is slightly misfit for this role. She is paired with a young actor which isn't looking pleasing on screen. She performs quite well, albeit intermittently. Special mentions to the villainous Sharad Kelkar, Veer Aryan and Puru Chibber, who will make you feel disgusted with their evil acts. Sidhant is good in his small role.

The highpoint of Bhoomi is that the plot of the film is very okay but it has a massy appeal to it. The film might not bore you but it is certainly not one of the most interesting revenge sagas made in recent times. 

