Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Maatr movie review: Clumsily expressed tale of a grave subject!

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 22, 2017, 12:48 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 12:52 am IST
The film fails to answer any of the relevant questions that such a heinous act raises.
A still from the film.
 A still from the film.
Rating:

Cast: Raveena Tandon, Madhur Mittal, Anurag Arora, Divya Jagdale,
Director: Ashtar Sayed

 

A school teacher mother and her teenaged daughter are returning from a school function, when they are accosted by a bunch of goons, and get brutally gangraped. Despite the daughter getting killed and the news getting flashed all over, one of the rapists is detached and his unconcerned attitude suggests he couldn’t be bothered. Why? He happens to be the son of Delhi’s chief minister, and nobody dare take him to task. Sounds familiar? Even if it isn’t, it’s not an incident that would scare the wits out of someone. Not anymore. With such awfully dreadful tales grabbing headlines a dime a dozen, more so, in the North badlands of India, that too, almost every day, one has almost become immune to the enormity of such horrific incidents.

Instead of being gut-wrenching and provocative, Maatr follows the struggle of a young woman to find justice after she and her daughter are gang-raped. Vidya (Raveen Tandon), who is left shattered after her daughter Tia’s (Alisha Khan)murder, is no ordinary mother, who would sit at home and mope. She knows that prolonged spells of low spirits don’t help and would rather seek vengeance by fighting the broken justice and criminal system. There is a serious issue though: she doesn’t get along with her husband (RushadRana), who was anyway clinging on to their failed marriage because of their daughter.  And with Tia gone, he declares on their dining table that there is nothing left in their relationship.

Vidya was waiting for this. Or so, it seems. Because the next thing she almost instantaneously does is to call her best friend Ritu (Divya Jagdale), pack her bags and move in with her.    Like it has almost been the norm, while it seems a straightforward enough case, there are some complicating issues involving the character and intent of the victim herself and also the culpability amongst those who Get to have all the evidence and still do nothing to nab the culprits. Notwithstanding the persistent and disconcerting joylessness of the lead characters, the film moves into a direction that makes one forget about the traumatic moments the mother daughter duo faces, and becomes a predictable revenge drama.

Yes, it does sound familiar, again; in all the Zakhmee Aurats that nearly all the lad actresses- from Rekha, Shabana Azmi to Dimple, Sridevi and Madhuri – value added their list of films with. The pain and suffering that the victims are subjected take a back seat as Vidya cold strategically and almost cold-bloodedly seeks justice, but only on her own terms. And that too, single handedly. She doesn’t even let her best friend know with whom she moves in, what insidious plans she has up her sleeve. Maatr would like us to believe that the only way a woman could get even with her rapists is to follow them, study their movements, and kill them. That may be something any and every rape victim would desire to do, but would it serve justice in the long run? The film fails to answer any of the relevant questions that such a heinous act raises.   

There’s no relief in the kind of filmmaking that this clumsily-expressed film stoops to.The dialogues and the facile depiction of power, justice and revenge sound fake and even laughable at times. As she goes about slaying, slaughtering, exterminating all therapists, Tandon keeps a somewhat stoic face while trying hard to convey more, say less. Perhaps, the ploy is to please and think of the audience who would then identify with her distress more. It’s quite obvious why director Ashtar Sayed wanted to make the film a lot punchier and less contemplative, and thus, removes vast swaths of details to shore up the characters, and emphasize on the flash-and-bang elements of the plot.

Tags: maatr movie, raveena tandon, madhur mittal

Lifestyle Gallery

The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Hollywood is not for me,’ says Salman Khan

Salman Khan with Bipasha Basu and Prabhudeva at a press conference in New Zealand. (Pics: Twitter)
 

British school finds 300 years old treasure under piano keys

They believe it might have been in response to the Great Depression or to the events leading up to World War II. (File Photo)
 

They do a lot of sleeping, I do a lot of staring: Karan on his babies Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar while taking his kids home.
 

Boy wins battle against cancer but may never smile again

His mother is happy he survived but hopes he gets his smile back (Photo: AFP)
 

WB cyber arbiter fines man Rs 50,000 for spying on wife's mobile calls

The adjudicator, in his order, noted that the man had himself admitted to have installed a software on the phone belonging to the complainant. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

US: Coin toss decides winner of small Illinois village election

Illinois law calls for coin flips to settle ties. (Photo: Verdant Me) (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Noor movie review: Sonakshi's performance can't save this contrived affair

A still from the film.

Smurfs- The Lost Village review: Seeking solace in this utopian land is recommended!

A still from the film.

Maatr movie review: Raveena shines bright in this heroic tale

A still from the film.

Movie review 'Sakhavu': The tale of two comrades

A still from the movie Sakhavu.

Kadamban movie review: Arya's physique and intense acting are the highlights

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham