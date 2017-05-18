Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Hindi Medium movie review: A magic you will never forget

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published May 18, 2017, 10:44 am IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 11:03 am IST
Many directors have tried making films on India’s education system but ‘Hindi Medium’ is by far the finest.
A still from the film.
 A still from the film.
Rating:

Education of children in India has been a sensitive issue forever. It is no secret that education has become more of a money-making business and underprivileged kids are suffering due to quota system, especially in private schools. Director Saket Chaudhary's film ‘Hindi Medium’ talks about such issues.

Raj Batra (Irrfan Khan), a boutique owner in Chandani Chowk, Delhi, lives happily with his childhood sweetheart and now wife Mita (Saba Qamar) and daughter Pia. Raj is a simple guy whereas Mita is fashionable and an extrovert. The two want Pia to get admission in one of the biggest schools in Delhi. They both try hard but to no avail.

Later, they find out that Pia could get admission in RTE (Right to education) quota in a posh school for which they decide to act poor. Along with Pia, the two leave their sprawling bungalow in South Delhi and move to Bharat Nagar, which is a slum. Shyam (Deepak Dobriyal), Raj's neighbor meets them and their life changes upside down. Will Pia get into the school her parents want her to study through RTE quota or will they get caught in their self-weaved game?

Director Saket Chaudhary, who earlier directed ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’ and ‘Shaadi Ke Side Effects’, ‘Hindi Medium’ is his third directorial and undoubtedly the best one too! He dealt with such an arguable subject with so much ease. Many directors have tried making films on India’s education system, be it ‘Paathshaala’, ‘Faaltu’ or ‘Chalk and Duster’, but ‘Hindi Medium’ is by far the finest film on the aforementioned theme. Aamir Khan's ‘Taare Zameen Par’ might be an exception since it is brilliant in its own ways.

But Saket has definitely arrived in 2017 and should be given his due as a director. This film is a big slap on those who brutally panned him for making  ‘Shaadi Ke Side Effects’, which also was a box office disaster. Way back in 2006, PKSE was a good attempt for his debut and the film was declared a sleeper hit. The plot and screenplay by Zeenat Lakhani and Saket Chaudhary is interesting. Also, the length of the film is 133 minutes which is apt for the film and Sreekar Prasad should be rewarded for this. The writers remain successful in telling a story so beautifully that one would want to see more of it. It is a rare occasion where a critic finds it difficult to find a flaw in the movie. How nicely the narrow streets of old Delhi are shot. The only flaw if one could spot is during the climax when a bunch of government school kids perform in English school, there school dress changes to white from blue. But again, when the film is a masterpiece, then such blunders can easily ignored.

Three cheers to producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films for putting finances in such an honest script. It is very important for a producer to choose a saleable subject and invest moolah in a secured film. ‘Hindi Medium’ is the best amalgam of the two. Though there aren’t any songs in the film but the recreation of ‘Oh ho…’ and ‘Suit Suit’ is groovy. The only song ‘Hoor’, featured in the opening credits, is soulful.

Irrfan Khan isn't an actor, he is an institution of acting. He is so flawless and natural that you won't move your eyelids even for a second when he is on screen. His transformation from a romantic husband to a sobbing and helpless father is breathtaking. Saba Qamar shines bright in her Bollywood debut. She is hot, beautiful and most importantly, a great actor. Known for his perfect comic timing, Deepak Dobriyal makes you laugh less and cry more in this one. As a man who is dealing with poverty, he plays an applauding role in the film. Amrita Singh plays this brash and strict principal of a posh English school with so much conviction. From kids to rest of the cast, is exceptionally good . Shout out to the casting director Taran Bajaj who made this film look even more relatable and interesting.

‘Hindi Medium’ is not a film, it is an experience! The film might come across as a children's film but it is recommended to each and every strata of society. A must watch! You will surely come out of the theatres with tears of joy.

Tags: hindi medium, irrfan khan, saba qamar, hindi medium movie review
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Irrfan Khan poses with the Hindi language teachers after the screening of 'Hindi Medium.'

Irrfan Khan hosts a special screening of Hindi Medium for Hindi Language teachers

Irrfan’s film ‘Hindi Medium’ revolves around the backdrop of the nursery school admissions.
16 May 2017 2:03 PM
‘Hindi Medium’ is scheduled to release on May 12.

Irrfan not an over-confident actor: Hindi Medium director Saket Choudhary

‘Hindi Medium’ revolves around the stereotype of English over Hindi and the class divide which it ends up creating.
21 Apr 2017 4:58 PM
The film is all set to release on May 12.

Exclusive: Youtube sensation Mallika Dua has a cameo in Irrfan's Hindi Medium

Just like she is in her real life, Dua will be seen playing a true blue Punjabi on screen too.
24 Apr 2017 3:54 PM
Saba wasn’t always part of the plan though.

Exclusive: Here's what made Saket Chaudhary sign Saba Qamar for Hindi Medium

However, she won’t be touring India for the film’s promotions, given the state of affairs between the two countries.
26 Apr 2017 1:08 AM
Screengrabs from the video.

Watch: Kids steal the limelight in Irrfan's Hindi Medium song Ek Jindari

We see kids displaying their talents, performing not with musical instruments but with objects of daily use in the song.
29 Apr 2017 10:36 AM
A still from the song.

Dedicated to kids, Ek Jindari from Hindi Medium relives Taare Zameen Par memories!

'Hindi Medium' brings back the joy and innocence of India's children with 'Ek Jindari' track.
30 Apr 2017 7:47 PM
Stills from the film 'Hindi Medium' and 'Half Girlfriend'.

Hindi Medium gets delayed by a week, will clash with Arjun-Shraddha’s Half Girlfriend

The topic of the film is such that it will be relatable to the Indian audiences, and they will surely feel like they’re a part of the film.
03 May 2017 12:10 PM
Stills from the song.

Hindi Medium Oh Ho Ho Ho remix song: Irrfan and Saba groove to this peppy number!

The song sees the romantic side of this on-screen couple- Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar.
10 May 2017 8:11 PM
A still from the film.

Irrfan gets permission to screen Hindi Medium for Delhi education minister

Hindi Medium, a Saket Chaudhry directorial, is a slice of life comedy based in the heartland of our country.
11 May 2017 1:18 PM
Screengrab from the song video.

Watch: Atif Aslam lends his heart and soul to Irrfan Khan's Hoor from Hindi Medium

The film, starring Irrfan, Pak actress Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal, has been helmed by Saket choudhary.
19 Apr 2017 6:58 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AI hogs limelight at Google I/O 2017 Day 1

The first day of the event kicked off with Google showcasing its intention to implement artificial intelligence in all of their apps and services.
 

Hindi Medium movie review: A magic you will never forget

A still from the film.
 

Cannes film festival Day 1: Winsome Deepika is a sight to behold on red carpet!

Deepika dazzled in a sheer purple gown and bold danglers.
 

Heavy rains may have shaped Mars surface: study

To understand how rainfall on Mars changed over time, the researchers had to consider how its atmosphere has changed.
 

Aditya secretly meets Bhushan Kumar; role in Akshay's Mogul on the cards?

Bhushan Kumar. and Aditya Roy Kapur.
 

Infant measuring the size of a person's palm survives heart surgery

Special miniature instruments were used (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Saravanan Irukka Bayamen movie review: Enjoyable, but only in parts

Still from the film

Yeidhaven movie review: A slow journey post interval

Still from the film

Maasthi Gudi movie review: A yawning and not a roaring one

Still from the film

Radha movie review: It’s predictable, but passable

Still from the movie Radha.

Lens movie review: Moves at riveting pace

Still from the film
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham