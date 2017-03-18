Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Beauty and the Beast movie review: A remake that’s not a happily ever after

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUMEET KAUR
Published Mar 18, 2017, 12:49 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2017, 12:49 am IST
This is a very self-aware attempt by Hollywood studios to make a movie: we have a script.
A still from the movie Beauty and the Beast
 A still from the movie Beauty and the Beast
Rating:

Cast: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans
Director: Bill Condon

 

To borrow a cliché that is used everywhere to describe this film, it is a tale as old as time. Summarising the plot seems trite, but then, so are these formulaic offerings from Hollywood. For the uninitiated, Beauty and the Beast, based upon the fairy tale by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont, is about a young, progressive-minded, book-loving woman, Belle, who longs to escape her provincial surroundings. The local boor, Gaston — handsome, but wickedly conceited — pursues her for her beautiful face, and is repeatedly rejected. Then there is the Beast, an erstwhile handsome and selfish prince, who is cursed by an enchantress for refusing to help her because of her appearance. She leaves an enchanted rose behind, the falling petals of which are a ticking bomb to signify the time the Beast is left with to learn to love and be loved in return. I like to call these rehashed films “fillers” — a yield of a dearth of original ideas, and an excess of resources. There are a few changes from the 1991 animated version. Here, the Beast is well-read, and does not plot with Lumiere, Cogsworth, Mrs Potts, and the rest, to woe Belle. Both Belle and the Beast are given a background story that was absent in the previous versions and the source text. But the execution had me wondering if I was watching Harry Potter.

The Beast (why Belle never bothers to ask his name even after learning of his childhood puzzles me) shows her a magical book that has the ability to transport them to any place they want to visit. Belle chooses to go to her childhood home in Paris, where she discovers that her mother died of plague. With these rehashed versions, Disney seems cognisant of the absence of mothers in fairy tales. For reference, there is the extended prologue in Kenneth Branagh’s Cinderella (2015). While a dying or a dead parent is still just that, the characters now have an emotional depth which is expressed through longing. However, to my mind, it is the animated version which feels more alive, the one with a heart. Perhaps it has something to do with my memory of it since the age of 12. But Chip asks Mrs Potts in the older version, “So will they live happily ever after?” Not quite, considering the whims and fancies of the studio. This film is set somewhere around the late 18th century in France.

After all the anthropomorphised objects in the castle are restored to their human selves, we see a number of token actors of colour. The characters that they portray are not those of court entertainers (except the opera singer), or of playmates to the aristocratic children, but of aristocrats themselves. This is a very self-aware attempt by Hollywood studios to make a movie: we have a script. Whether or not a certain race is relevant to the context is immaterial; we will have an all-inclusive cast which will keep everyone happy, because the entire history of racial oppression can be swept aside with stardust. “Hey! It’s a Disney movie! There is magic everywhere!” The only attempt at inclusivity that does make sense — and is done well — is Le Fou’s homosexuality. As portrayed by Josh Gad, Le Fou is a steady companion to Gaston. Not only is his servility much less pronounced — the 1991 version had him happily play a punching bag — he never fawns on Gaston to the point where it becomes caricature or buffoonery. Furthermore, it is heart-warming to watch him come to his senses when Gaston betrays him. In an early scene in the movie, Gaston gropes for the right word to describe that special quality in Belle that sets her apart. “Dignity”, offers Le Fou, to which Gaston remarks, “It’s outrageously attractive, isn’t it?” In Le Fou’s resilience, indeed it is.

The writer is programmer, Lightcube Film Society

Tags: beauty and the beast, emma watson, dan stevens

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli is fit to play, says Umesh Yadav

Virat Kohli could not field after landing awkwardly on his right shoulder while trying to save a boundary in the post-lunch session on day one of the third India-Australia Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Real Madrid draw Bayern as Juventus take on Barcelona in Champions League quarters

Defending champions Real Madrid will take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of Champions League quarterfinal on April 12th. (Photo: AP)
 

'Should've responded better': TVF on Arunabh Kumar molestation allegations

TVF was criticised for its
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: India reply strongly after Steve Smith's 178

Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul (5/124) and KL Rahul’s 67 made sure India put up a fight against Steve Smith-led Australian side in the third Test in Ranchi. (Photo: AP)
 

Punjab farmer wins train, station master's office in legal fight with railway

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: AIB's honest take on conference calls at work is hilarious

The video is a satirical take on the workplace (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Kattappava Kaanom movie review: Genuine attempt yet juvenile at times

A still from the film.

Machine movie review: Stale cocktail of Abbas-Mustan's thrillers

Mustafa and Kiara Advani in 'Machine.'

Trapped movie review: Rajkummar steals the show with a stellar performance

A still from 'Trapped'.

Naam Shabana music review: Strictly average and inconsequential

A still from the film.

Phillauri music review: Earthy, soulful and well-crafted

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham