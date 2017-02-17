Running Shaadi movie review: A laugh riot to not be missed

Rating:

Director: Amit Roy

Cast: Amit Sadh, Taapsee Pannu, Arsh Bajwa

If you have been waiting for a light hearted family entertainer, 'Running Shaadi' is the answer to your prayers. Director Amit Roy, who has been a popular cinematographer, brings a laughter riot which has all the possible ingredients to lighten up your mood.

Ram Bharose (Amit Sadh), works in a garment shop own by Nimmi’s (Taapsee Pannu) father in Delhi. Bharose secretly admires Nimmi but this one sided love story never kicks off. Nimmi gets busy in college and ignores to realize her feelings for Bharose. Soon after, he indulges in a heated argument with Nimmi’s father and is forced to leave the job. His close surd friend Cyberjeet (Arsh Bajwa) urges him to open a website to help people elope and get married, with an air of social service to it. Their business gets noticed and things change for them when Nimmi asks Bharose to help her get married to her love interest, Shunty.

What happens next is what ‘Running Shaadi’ is all about. Will Bharose help Nimmi in getting married to Shunty or will he express his love for her?

‘Running Shaadi’ is by far the best entertainer of 2017 in terms of comical relief. ‘Jolly LLB 2’ holds your attention but ‘Running Shaadi’ stands out. The film is a brave attempt from cinematographer-turned-director Amit Roy. He has handled a social issue in such a way that the film will lighten your mood. The director has arrived now, and with a bang, after the film got stuck in the shelf for over three years. Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri have produced an entertaining film for the family audiences, especially the masses in Delhi.

Undoubtedly, the actors are the strongest pillars of the film. To begin with, Taapsee Pannu absolutely steals the show. No one else could have played this role with such ease as her. No doubt, off late she has been a picky actress but her script sense has been strikingly correct, be it ‘Pink’ or ‘Baby’. Her soft corner for Bharose despite being in love with Shunty is adorable to watch. Amit Sadh is funny and spontaneous as a wastrel lover. Arsh Bajwa will leave you in splits as a geeky, food-obessed surd. Other character artists set in Patna, Bihar are good as well, be it Amit’s brother-in-law or the beautician who does make-up for Bharose’s would be wife Neha.

Music by Raghav Gupta goes per the essence of the film. Every film has its own flaws and ‘Running Shaadi’ is no less. Since the film had been shot 3-4 years back, the frames and general mood looks dated. There is no freshness on the canvas. But the hold-up might be attributed to the edit table. Since the film is based in Delhi, it is very reminiscent ofe ‘Fukrey,’ ‘Vicky Donor,’ ‘Happy Bhaag Jayegi’ etc. The sound of the film is the biggest technical glitch in the film. Bigyna Dahal and P.M. Satheesh should be blamed for this error. The film could have been built better on the edit table. In the entire film, ‘.com’ has been muted and blurred, which is jarring.

Overall, ‘Running Shaadi’ can be seen over this weekend as the film will be a perfect outing with your entire family.