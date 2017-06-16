Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Bank Chor movie review: A pseudo-comedy, a flawed thriller

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published Jun 16, 2017, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2017, 2:10 pm IST
The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Rhea Chakraborty and Sahil Vaid in the lead roles.
A still from the film.
 A still from the film.
Rating:

Director: Bumpy

Cast: Vivek Anand Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Rhea Chakraborty, Sahil Vaid, Bhuvan Arora and Vikram Thapa

Bumpy, who marked his directorial debut with Luv Ka The End that featured Shraddha Kapoor is back with Bank Chor. The film deals with a robbery in a bank which becomes an epic fail after CBI enters to solve it.

Champak (Riteish Deshmukh), a silly robber along with his two disciples Genda (Vikram Thapa) and Gulaab (Bhuvan Thapa) enters a bank to rob it. Things become worse when CBI officer Amjad Khan (Vivek Anand Oberoi) comes to stop the robbery. Gayatri (Rhea Chakraborty), a television journalist who is stationed outside the bank to report helps Amjad to catch the three robbers. But to more surprise, their lives change when they discover that another robber Jugnu(Sahil Vaid) is also in the bank.

The primary shoot of the film took place in 2014 and the film was stuck for the longest time due to reasons best known to the production house. The plot of the film looks dated but the feel of it is fresh. All thanks to the fancy edit technologies. The screenplay of the film is engaging but the twists in the plot aren't convincing enough. The director went berserk in dealing with an average plot in a comic thriller genre. The first half of the film is filled with Delhi vs Mumbai jokes which are good too but the second half is a hardcore thriller. The makers of the film promoted it as a comedy film but the film has its own good surprises but loses the fun eventually.

YRF has produced several con films like Bunty Aur Babli, Badmaash Company, Bank Chor will remind you of all such films in bits and pieces. The film is layered towards the climax but it's too late to even realise it. The climax of the film is slightly reminiscent of Akshay Kumar's Special 26. Bumpy tried hard to evoke curiosity by introducing a political murder amidst to the bank robbery but still the film looks half cooked.

The scene where Champak and his disciples shower money on the poor people while they are watching Dhoom 3 is awful. The film is anything but a cheap comic thriller but slightly better than Bumpy's first film Luv Ka The End. Although he has evolved as a filmmaker, he still lacks in writing. No matter, this film has two big male actors as a selling point but the bad screenplay overshadows every single good point of the film.

The man who steals the show is undoubtedly Sahil Vaid who plays an aggressive robber. His portrayal may put other actors to shame. Riteish Deshmukh is repetitive in his comic timing but sails through in the entire film backed up by funny dialogues. Bhuvan Arora and Vikram Thapa are refreshing and convincing. Vivek Anand Oberoi looks good as a tough CBI officer. Rhea Chakraborty has nothing much to do in the film, even a non-actor would have pulled her role.

Overall, Bank Chor is highly average film with a boring comedy with an outdated thriller quotient but since there are no big releases this Friday, you can watch the film or instead watch Phullu, an untold story of a man who propagated the idea of sanitary napkins in his village.

Tags: riteish deshmukh, bank chor, vivek anand oberoi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

A still from 'Behen Hogi Teri.'

Behen Hogi Teri movie review: A lacklustre fare

The intentional comedy in the film always seems on the verge of working, but then, is quickly bludgeoned to death with staleness.
10 Jun 2017 1:02 PM
Still from the movie

Behen Hogi Teri movie review: Watch it for Rajkummar, if you must

Rajkummar Rao does his best to not just look the part he plays but also enact his role perfectly.
10 Jun 2017 1:56 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

HTC launches "squeezable" smartphone HTC U 11 in India at Rs 51,900

HTC U 11, the "squeezable" smartphone
 

US, Mexican brewers craft Trump beer, turns out to be ‘very bitter’

The brewers say the cross-border venture aims to refute Trump's anti-Mexico rhetoric. (Photo: AFP)
 

City on Mars possible within our lifetime: Elon Musk

SapceX CEO Elon Musk
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli becomes quickest to score 8000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli reached to the 8000-run mark in his 175th innings to go ahead of South African captain AB de Villiers who had taken 182 innings to reach to the milestone. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan becomes India’s highest run-getter, pips Ganguly

Shikar Dhawan also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of being the fastest cricketer to score 1,000 runs in ICC One-day International (ODI) events. Dhawan took 16 innings to reach the landmark, eclipsing Tendulkar (18) and Sourav Ganguly (20). (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Dominant India set up Pakistan date after thrashing Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (123 not out), Kedar Jadhav (2/22) played pivotal roles as Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 96 to seal India’s thumping nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

All Eyez On Me review: Poor dummy guide that wouldn't even impress a newbie 2Pac fan

Still from the film

Rangoon movie review: Solid content and authentic detailing

A still from the film.

Sathriyan movie review: Starts well, fizzles out midway

A still from the film.

Behen Hogi Teri movie review: A lacklustre fare

A still from 'Behen Hogi Teri.'

Raabta movie review: Dysfunctional tale of reincarnation

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham