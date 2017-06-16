Entertainment, Movie Reviews

All Eyez On Me review: Poor dummy guide that wouldn't even impress a newbie 2Pac fan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NIYATI SINGH
Published Jun 16, 2017, 9:06 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2017, 9:06 am IST
In simple words, it’s a biopic the late Makaveli deserved but never received.
Still from the film
 Still from the film

Director: Benny Boom

Starring: Demetrius Shipp Jr., Dominic L. Santana, Kat Graham, Danai Gurira, Jamal Woolard.

After witnessing some terrific biopics on-screen such as 8 Mile (Eminem), Too Legit (MC Hammer), Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (50 Cent), Notorious (Notorious B.I.G) and the very recent one released in 2015, Straight Outta Compton (N.W.A), which was nominated for Best Screenplay at the Oscars, a proper biopic on the West coast rapper, Tupac Shakur was long over due.

So the minute the news about a biopic being made on rapper and actor Tupac Shakur got out, fans and critics were in dilemma as they struggled with their mixed emotions of excitement and anxiousness for the film. “Will the film be able to portray Tupac’s journey without any restriction and bias?” was the question many found themselves raising. After all, Tupac Shakur was a complex person and that was known to all.

But what fans received as a biopic on one of the greatest rap artists of all time through ‘All Eyez On Me’ was a beaten up story sketched on selective truth, layered with poor script, which was further mercilessly butchered, thanks to the sloppy editing.  Sadly, the film doesn’t quite live up to its title, ‘All Eyez On Me’, which was named after Tupac’s fourth studio album that also happens to be his last, as it hardly succeeds in holding the audiences’ attention throughout the film.

Directed by Benny Boom, ‘All Eyez On Me’ depicts the smaller life lived by a larger than life personality in the most contradicting way as it tries too hard to fit everything all at once while clearly missing out on some crucial aspects from the rapper’s life. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the message got lost in translation as the script couldn’t quite merge Shakur’s divided personalities; an inspiring artist fighting for his culture and the people from the streets through his music, and an egoistic desperado caught up in West-East coast beef. Rather, the film kept shifting so much that it felt like floating away on dark waters in a ship with no captain.

With ‘So Many Tears’ playing in the background, the film opens to Tupac being interviewed in prison by a journalist (Hill Harper). Soon enough, audiences are zoomed through several frames and before we know it, the man standing in front of our eyes has already made it big and is now a famous film star and a gangsta icon to many. There’s hardly any elaboration done to the story… the story of legendary rapper that the fans were hoping to live through the film.

While the casting is commendable, it’s the portrayal that loses the real essence of the characters being played on-screen. Demetrius Shipp Jr. — the acting debutant who plays Tupac Shakur, looked the part but unfortunately couldn’t quite play it. The actor didn’t only look a little out of place, and at times, all over the place in the film, he also couldn’t master Tupac’s capricious personality to perfection, or even near to it. And it’s not just the lead character that was flawed, but Dominic L. Santana, who plays Shakur’s nemesis mentor, Suge Knight, failed to meet the ferocious demands of the role. However, Danai Gurira looks pleasingly satisfying as the rapper’s mother, Afeni Shakur, a Black Panther Party member, whose profound ideologies influenced her son in a crucial way. To contradict that, in the film, Shakur does absolutely nothing to show that influence as we do not see him standing up for his oppressed brothers while they’re being beaten up remorselessly right in front of him. From being shot to his beef with frenemy Notorious B.I.G, everything looks incomplete. Even the film’s ending, which only leaves the viewer unsatisfied as he/she walks out of the theatre disappointed.

The film carelessly zapped through the 1993 sexual assault case that put Shakur in jail while easily depicting the woman as the culprit. However, the film didn’t miss out on making sure the world witnessed the kind of palpable relationship (read: friendship) Tupac shared with the future star Jade Pinkett (Kat Graham). Reiterating the fact, the film gives contradiction a complete new definition with it’s bias, half-factual delineation. However, the music used in the film will take you back on an euphoric ride as you nod your head and tap your feet to the rhythm of Shakur's iconic music. To the fans, the music will surely act as a saving grace as one can easily reminisce the good old golden days.

Written by Jeremy Haft, Eddie Gonzalez and Steven Bagatourian, ‘All Eyez On Me’ comes across as a poor dummy guidebook created for someone who wishes to become Tupac Shakur’s fan in mere 140 minutes for one can’t help but feel that the “facts” portrayed in the film were taken off his Wikipedia page, that too in a haste. In simple words, it’s a biopic the late Makaveli deserved but never received.

Tags: demetrius shipp jr, dominic l. santana, kat graham, danai gurira, all eyez on me

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Twitter unveils new look, which users quickly mock

The San Francisco company says the new design emphasizes simplicity, making it faster and easier to use, with bolder headlines and more intuitive icons.
 

City on Mars possible within our lifetime: Elon Musk

SapceX CEO Elon Musk
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli becomes quickest to score 8000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli reached to the 8000-run mark in his 175th innings to go ahead of South African captain AB de Villiers who had taken 182 innings to reach to the milestone. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan becomes India’s highest run-getter, pips Ganguly

Shikar Dhawan also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of being the fastest cricketer to score 1,000 runs in ICC One-day International (ODI) events. Dhawan took 16 innings to reach the landmark, eclipsing Tendulkar (18) and Sourav Ganguly (20). (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Dominant India set up Pakistan date after thrashing Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (123 not out), Kedar Jadhav (2/22) played pivotal roles as Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 96 to seal India’s thumping nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. (Photo: AP)
 

Chinese toddler's head balloons because of rare life threatening condition

The boy's mother begs in front of the hospital to fund the treatment (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Rangoon movie review: Solid content and authentic detailing

A still from the film.

Sathriyan movie review: Starts well, fizzles out midway

A still from the film.

Behen Hogi Teri movie review: A lacklustre fare

A still from 'Behen Hogi Teri.'

Raabta movie review: Dysfunctional tale of reincarnation

A still from the film.

Wonder Woman movie review: Not quite my feminist

Still from the movie 'Wonder Woman'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham