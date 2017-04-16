Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Movie review 'Sakhavu': The tale of two comrades

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MEERA MANU
Published Apr 16, 2017, 3:33 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2017, 8:46 am IST
The word ‘revolution’ was once so powerful: it represented the efforts for the uplift, rights and living of the downtrodden.
A still from the movie Sakhavu.
 A still from the movie Sakhavu.

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aparna Gopinath, Gayathri Suresh, Sreenivasan
Director: Sidhartha Siva
Rating: 3 stars

The word ‘revolution’ was once so powerful: it represented the efforts for the uplift, rights and living of the downtrodden. ‘Sakhavu’ Krishnan belongs to that glorious era of communism where a comrade always stood for the well-being of his fellow beings and earned a heartful of gratitude and little else. The movie brilliantly introspects a political ideology that cuts across two generations of politicians. The journey begins with a budding, new-gen leader, courses through the life and time of a people’s leader and culminates in the discovery of what it takes to be a politician now.

In the beginning we see a young, self-serving leader of a left-wing political party — Nivin Pauly as Krishna Kumar-who is always (and only) bothered about taking himself to top. Now holding a pivotal post at the district level, he dreams of scaling more heights by hook or crook. A party-assigned life-saver act soon befalls on him. The mission connects him to comrade Krishnan (it’s Nivin again), who, in a government hospital’s intensive care unit, battles a tough ordeal in his life. Krishna Kumar at first tries to cash in on the ailing man’s family and flee the scene at the next available opportunity but he is in a life-altering path as he gets to know more about the elderly comrade.

There is a flashback where everything is set minimal and rides the movie to a thrilling second half. There is room for romance that consumes very little screen time. Nivin Pauly as a veteran left ideologue in the Sidhartha Siva directorial political thriller never goes out-of-bounds. The first half lagging a bit in a bid to establish Sakhavu Krishnan being the only drawback, the movie shows it is possible to effectively portray revolution without less wordly pyrotechnics, sloganeering, blood and gore. After all, it’s raining politico movies in Mollywood. Hail revolution!

Tags: sakhavu

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook may start using your WhatsApp data

(Representational image)
 

Google becomes a “Style Guru”

It will show you how you can use that particular clothing with your existing wardrobe or what else do you need to add to your collection.
 

Now get money from a vending machine in exchange of plastic trash

NDMC has also given a contract to the same start-up company to install similar machines in other areas of the national capital as well.
 

Sanjay Dutt issued non-bailable warrant for allegedly threatening producer

Sanjay has skipped two court cases in this matter earlier.
 

Moto E4 and E4 Plus leak, reveal premium build and more

The Moto E4 adorns a metal body for the both the standard as well as the Plus versions.
 

Delhi: Video shows 'porn clip' playing at Rajiv Chowk metro station

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Kadamban movie review: Arya's physique and intense acting are the highlights

A still from the film.

Shivalinga movie review: Commercially entertaining yet illogical

A still from the film.

Chakravarthy movie review: Challenging don!

Darshan and Deepa Sannidhi in a still from 'Chakravarthy.'

Begum Jaan movie review: A flawed tale of rebellion

Vidya Balan in and as 'Begum Jaan'.

Pa Paandi review: An honest attempt from Dhanush that is worth a watch

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham