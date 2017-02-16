Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Ghazi movie review: A sensation in Indian cinema

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published Feb 16, 2017, 5:18 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2017, 5:41 pm IST
A few films have changed the scenario of Telugu cinema, such as ‘Shankarabharanam,’ ‘Sagara Sangamam’, now ‘Ghazi’ has joined their ranks.
Still from the film
 Still from the film
Rating:

Director: Sankalp Reddy

Cast: Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni, Ompuri, Satyadev, Taapsee and others

‘Ghazi’ created much interest and buzz when the promos of the film were released as this is the first submarine war film made in India, and that too in Telugu.

Sankalp Reddy, a first-time director, has based the film on the 1971 incident when a Pakistan submarine PNS Ghazi planned to attack Visakhapatnam, but was destroyed by the Indian warship INS Rajput. The case was classified and no one knows what actually happened.

It’s more difficult to convey the events of a battle from inside a submarine and to get all the emotions right, but with a talented cast that includes Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni, Om Puri and Satyadev, Sankalp has managed to pull it off.  

A few films have changed the scenario of Telugu cinema, such as ‘Shankarabharanam,’ ‘Sagara Sangamam’, and ‘Shiva’ and now ‘Ghazi’ has joined their ranks.

The story is simple enough. The Eastern Naval Command, Visakhaptnam, gets information that Pakistan has deployed a submarine in the Bay of Bengal that is heading for Visakhapantam. INS Rajput, under the command of Captain Ran Vijay Singh (Kay Kay Menon) and Lt Commander Arjun Varma (Rana Daggubati), is sent to intercept it. Both show exemplary courage. An 18-day battle ensues that ends with the destruction of the enemy ship and Visakhaptnam is saved.

‘Ghazi’ definitely belongs to director Sankalp Reddy. Not only are the action sequences credible, but we are kept at the edge of our seats as the narrative unfolds. The director maintains the tempo and creates some excitement, even though the outcome is known.

The dialogue is heavily peppered with Navy lingo, but it’s never boring. The screenplay is gripping and the cast brilliant. Kay Kay is superb as Captain Ran Vijay Singh. Rana Daggubati rises to new heights as an actor in this film, giving the best performance of his career so far.

Atul Kulkarni as assistant captain once again shows his class. Om Puri, Nasser and Milind Gunaji are all adequate in their respective roles. Taapsee hasn’t much of a role.

The music is by K and the background score creates the right atmosphere. The music is the soul of this film.

Madhi’s cinematography is brilliant; Shivaram’s art work is also notable as he recreates the submarine atmosphere. Though graphics are used, they are not obvious

Definitely, ‘Ghazi’ stands on par with many Hollywood films of wars at sea. A must-watch film.

Tags: ghazi, rana daggubati, atul kulkarni, kay kay menon

Related Stories

A still from the film.

The Ghazi Attack movie review: An underwater story half drowned

The film stars Kay Kay Menon, Rana Daggubati, Atul Kulkarni, Om Puri and Taapsee Pannu.
16 Feb 2017 12:25 PM
Rana will also be seen in 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'.

The Ghazi Attack star Rana Daggubati writes to President Pranab Mukherjee

The actor will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu, Atul Kulkarni and Kay Kay Menon in the film.
15 Feb 2017 1:24 PM
Still from the trailer of the film. Directed by debutant Sankalp Reddy, the film will be released in Hindi and Telegu on February 17.

Remove the declaration it is based on historical facts: CBFC to Ghazi Attack makers

CBFC has asked the makers to add a disclaimer that it is ‘partly fictional and partly authentic’.
02 Feb 2017 5:03 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas decided on using Gandalf as he was watching the Lord of the Rings series when looking for a theme for his holiday in New Zealand. He chose random people around to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

'Gandalf in New Zealand' themed pictures by creative photographer is breathtaking
More often than not, the person behind a woman’s perfect Instagram shot is a man. Yet many of these guys remain unsung heroes in the ‘shares and likes’ obsessed world of social media. But the 'Boyfriends of Instagram' page aims to change that. (Photo: Facebook)

This social media page is dedicated to the dudes behind the camera
The Salon Du Chocolat held in different cities each year showcases chocolate in fashion, art and cuisine (Photo: Facebook)

Treat your eyes to a chocolaty delight from Brussels this V-day
An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Photoshop artists go berserk over Trump's picture in a bathrobe
The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Rio De Cannaregio lit up iwth boats for annual carnival in Venice
Saturday is the Lantern Festival in China, the final day of the annual celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

China lights up during annual Lantern Festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vijender Singh to fight for second career title in April

Vijender Singh is presently the WBO Asia Pacific champion. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli on the verge of breaking another Sachin Tendulkar record

Kohli, who is already on 895 points, trails Steve Smith by 38 points on the ICC Test batsmen’s rankings. (Photo: AP)
 

Here's the song people are playing ot have great sex

Go ahead and have a rocking time in bed (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: IIT Roorkee show off dance moves on Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You'

The editing is as smooth as their moves (Photo: YouTube)
 

The truth behind the viral image of an impala attacked by cheetahs

The real story was about motherhood though (Photo: Facebook)
 

Salman a 'chhichhora', don't want 'oral cancer' from Emraan: Pak actress Saba

The actress can also be seen insulting Hrithik Roshan and Riteish Deshmukh in the throwback video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Badrinath Ki Dulhania music review: Uninventive apology of an attempt

A still from the film.

The Ghazi Attack movie review: An underwater story half drowned

A still from the film.

Om Namo Venkatesaya movie review: Nagarjuna is at his best

Nagarjuna in a still from 'Om Namo Venkatesaya'.

Si 3 movie review: Predictable and formulaic but a Suriya show all the way!

A still from the film.

Smile Please movie review: Laugh off this lamenting kiss

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham