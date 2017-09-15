Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Simran movie review: A Kangana Ranaut show all the way

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published Sep 15, 2017, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 12:41 pm IST
The film, helmed by Hansal Mehta, stars Kangana Ranaut, Soham Shah and Mark Justice in the lead roles.
 A still from the film.
Director: Hansal mehta

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Soham Shah, Mark Justice

Kangana Ranaut or let’s call her the empress of Bollywood is back with yet another spunky film, Simran. She has made headlines with her multiple controversies in the recent times. Her personal life turned upside down drastically and so have her film choices. Right from Queen to Tanu Weds Manu Returns, she has proven her worth on each occasions. Simran is a slice of life film but little weak on the storyline. It is definitely entertaining but it is strictly for Kangana Ranaut fans especially in the urban sectors and overseas markets.

Praful Patel (Kangana Ranaut), a 30-year-old divorcee works as a housekeeper in a hotel. She plans to buy a house and in the meantime she flies to Las Vegas with her cousin for her bachelorette. She loses her savings in gambling and misses out her new house.

Incidentally, a money lender gives some money to Praful to win her money back but unfortunately she loses out on that too. Her life meets the bad fate when money lender chases her for his money with the interest. What happens next is the journey of Simran ahead.

When the trailer was out, it had a strong resemblance to Queen. The story of a free spirited female who lives her life on her own conditions is what Kangana's portrayal in Simran is. Director Hansal Mehta is a brilliant director who handles such a simple story with great conviction. The film might lack on an extraordinary plot but it has the funniest of dialogues. The hook point of the film is when she turns into kleptomaniac.

