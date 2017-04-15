Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Mister movie review: Mister a mistake by Srinu Vaitla

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published Apr 15, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Overall, Mister is another mistake by Srinu Vaitla.
A still from the movie Mister
 A still from the movie Mister
Rating:

Cast: Varun Tej, Hebah Patel, Lavanya Tripathi, Nasser, Prudhvi, Rajesh and others
Director: Srinu Vaitla

 

Director Srinu Vaitla is one of Telugu cinema’s top directors but he has been struggling to retain both position and form with his last two films. His latest, Mister released this Friday, and he has said in pre-release publicity that he has changed his narrative style. That hasn’t happened. Pichaiah Naidu aka Chai (Varun Tej) lives with his parents in France. He was supposed to receive a girl who is a family friend, but picked up the wrong one, Meera (Hebah Patel). Though both know that they have got it wrong, she stays with Chai and he falls in love with her. Over the last day of her stay he proposes and she reveals that she has a boyfriend in India and is going to marry him. A few days later, Meera calls Chai and seeks his help as her boyfriend Siddharth has refused to marry her. Chai immediately lands up in India, but somewhere along the way he meets Chandramukhi (Lavanya) who is running away from goons.

They then end up in a remote village in Karnataka, apparently still ruled by Srikrishnadevaraya rulers, with three gangs in hot pursuit. Though director Vaitla said this film had something new to offer after his two duds, Aagadu and Bruce Lee, he follows the same old style. The bits shot abroad are beautiful but once the plots shifts to India, the narrative collapses. The first half is bearable because of the spoof on the film Oopiri by Raghu Babu, Srinivas Reddy and Tejswini. The episode is entertaining, but it shows that the director is still hung up on spoofs — begun with his film Dhee, but which have become monotonous now. There are many illogical scenes. Too many characters creat a lot of confusion and the village, where Murali Sharma plays a royal king and rules the village with his brutal judgements is not believable or convincing.

The only saving grace is the photography by Guhan. In fact, the visuals are extraordinary. Music by Mickey J Mayer is average. Varun Tej looks good and fits the bill of an NRI. Lavanya Tripati does well, but her outfits are just horrible. Hebah Patel is just okay and Raghu Babu and Srinivas Reddy provide some mild entertainment. The other comedian, Prudhvi, is a major waste as the director has been unable to use him properly.   Overall, Mister is another mistake by Srinu Vaitla. It has no strong story, has a clichéd screenplay, and too many characters. Except for a few laughs here and there, the film has nothing much to offer.

Tags: mister, varun tej, hebah patel

Lifestyle Gallery

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Dad photoshops daughter in terrifying situations for heart-warming reason
Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, doctors successfully operate on baby with 8 limbs at Delhi hospital

The boy's father Sarwed Ahmed Nadar flew the infant to India for surgery, where doctors performed a three-stage operation to remove the unnecessary limbs. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Survey reveals the kind of porn that women enjoy watching

Oral sex topped the list of search terms (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man ends up with 3 week erection from love potion given by his wife

The love potion with bamboo urine has been popular in Zimbabwe (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi’s Mi 6 leaks in 4 images ahead of global unveil, headphone jack missing

The Mi 6 is a good looking phone that tries to imitate the iPhone 7 with a hint of the OnePlus 3T while carrying forward the legacy of the Mi 5.
 

IPL 2017 RCB vs MI: Kieron Pollard's blitz powers Mumbai Indians to victory

Kieron Pollard scored his first fifty of this IPL season to lead Mumbai Indians’ fightback after being reduced to 7/4. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with accessories in India on 19th April

India will be getting only the black colour variant of the S8 and the S8+ for now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Begum Jaan movie review: A flawed tale of rebellion

Vidya Balan in and as 'Begum Jaan'.

Pa Paandi review: An honest attempt from Dhanush that is worth a watch

A still from the film.

8 Thottakkal review: A satisfying thriller that could have been trimmed a bit

Still from the film.

Senjittale En Kaadhala review: Inconsistency in presentation and lacks the fizz

Still from the film.

Kaatru Veliyidai movie review: A poetic romance that is worth experiencing

Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi in 'Kaatru Velyidai.'
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham