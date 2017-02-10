Smile Please movie review: Laugh off this lamenting kiss

Rating:

Director: Raghu Samarth

Cast: Gurunandan, Kavya Shetty, Rangayana Raghu, Srinivas Prabhu, Sudha Belawadi, Girish Shivanna

After all that talks that this one is a laugh riot with a wholesome 127 minutes of entertainment meant for only adults, it eventually turns out to be another ‘disaster’ as it hardly evokes any smiles, and become another ‘laughing’ stock in the end.

Drawing inspiration from endless movies wherein the protagonist suffers from a deadly disease with no cure and that death is certain, he decides to do something sensible before he bids adieu. In this version, the central character Manu portrayed by Gurunandan, has taken up to himself to change the serious life of his uncle’s family with a smile.

With an old and tested formula, the director tries to cash in on the previous grand success of Gurunandan as the innocent Raju in ‘First Rank Raju’ but Manu does not even manage to score the minimum passing marks in this the smiling test. During the entire two plus hours, there are hardly couple of instances when the audience are forced to laugh at the situational humour; one is definitely when the definition of love is derived by one of the supporting character in the film. Well, love as derived in the film is the result of hormones and affection. Isn’t it something to die with laughter!

Mostly shot indoors apart from a couple of songs and scenes, ‘Smile Please’ should have had a tagline saying ‘with a kiss’. Wondering about the kiss, then do patiently wait till the climax to witness the rare ‘lip-lock’ scene. It does bring some smile in the end.

When Manu decides to marry followed with 100 failed selections for a bride, his mother sends him to her elder brother’s house, hoping that he would help find her son a suitable bride. Whereas, he in turn solves the serious problems among the members in the house and slowly brings the much needed smile in their life. By now, the audience are made aware of his deadly disease and his last wish is bring a smiling change in all their life.

Apart from the beautiful presence of Kavya Shetty and the kissing scene, Gurunandan has tried his best but with the predictable plot and weak screenplay, it is nothing but a challenge to smile after watching this one.