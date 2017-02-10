Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Jolly LLB 2 movie review: Entertaining take on the flawed Indian law and order

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published Feb 10, 2017, 4:23 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 4:28 pm IST
The Subhash Kapoor directorial stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Kumud Mishra apart from Akshay.
A still from the film.
Rating:

Director: Subhash Kapoor

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, Sayani Gupta

Director Subhash Kapoor is back with the second instalment of his sleeper hit, ‘Jolly LLB’. The film deals with the subject of corrupt law and order with a tinge of humour. This edition is certainly not better than the first part but it isn’t avoidable either.

Jagdish Mishra aka Jolly (Akshay Kumar), is serving a top notch barrister of Lucknow and aims to become one himself, one day. He is happily married to Pushpa (Huma Qureshi) with a kid. His life changes upside down when he betrays Hina (Sayani Gupta) for money post which Hina commits suicide.

The barrister throws Jolly out of his office and then starts the journey of one man against the corrupt system of law and order. Jolly decides to re-open the case of Hina and give her justice. Promod Mathur (Annu Kapoor), a defending lawyer meets Jolly in the courtroom. Will Jolly able to do this or remain futile in his life?

Director Subhash Kapoor’s ‘Jolly LLB 2’ tracks and unravels the journey of the crooked police system. He highlights dirty situations which culminate in being victimised by power and politics. The movie is perhaps a reflection of the society and the upbringing of a huge population, who still aren’t aware of the twisted annals of the law and order.

Subhash Kapoor has narrated a sensitive story in a nice manner. The humour added in the courtroom doesn’t look forced and rather justifies the role of actor Saurabh Shukla. The dialogues are crisp and thought provoking. First half of the film is much better than the second, with a hook point at the intermission, but the real drama unfolds in the second half which mainly pans out in the court room. The good part of the film is despite losing the grip in middle, it picks up the pace by the end credits.

Akshay Kumar pumps in so much life into the film that it is his performance that steals the show. His screen presence, his personality, the way he projects his character and his facial expressions are brilliant. Turning your eye anywhere else is a crime when he is on screen. Though Huma has a relatively smaller role but she is a very gratifying watch. Annu Kapoor as the defending lawyer commands an extraordinary screen presence despite having Akshay Kumar in the same frame. Ditto for Saurabh Shukla who delivers a power packed performance as judge. Sayani Gupta, Manav Kaul and Inaamulhaq do not let down either. They are very convincing and play their parts to perfection.

Cinematography by Kamaljeet Negi is fine. Shekhar Prajapati did a fair job as the editor in maintaining the thrill of the movie. Except for the ‘Go Pagal’ song that is shot during Holi, the film has no dance number. The reviewer is happy to see a film where the music wasn’t jarringly forced into.

‘Jolly LLB 2’ should definitely be on your to-do list for the weekend. The film might not satisfy you as much as the first one might have, but you surely won’t come out disappointed out of the theatres.

