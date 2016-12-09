Befikre movie review: Old champagne with no fizz

Rating:

Director: Aditya Chopra

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor

If the idea of one night stands, partying till dawn and traveling to exotic locations excites you, then Befikre is definitely for you! Director Aditya Chopra, who is back after eight long years, will take you on a free holiday to snow-laden exotic locales at the cost of just a movie ticket price. A tale of cliché romance, Befikre has everything that will leave you scratching your head.

Shyra (Vaani Kapoor), an Indian girl who is born and brought up in Paris is a tour guide by profession. Unlike every other character we come across, Shrya, a vivacious girl, is not looking for true love. However, she incidentally meets Dharam (Ranveer Singh), who moved from Delhi to perform stand up at his friend’s club. The two, who feel a strong attraction towards each other, get into friends with benefits scenario but as we have seen in every movie, Shyra and Dharma eventually fall in love. The two move in together but after spending a year, they part ways and decide to remain friends.

Shyra’s friend hook her up with her boss Anay and the two develop feelings for each other but Dharam continues to be Shyra’s closest pal. Dharam accidentally meets Christina and decides to marry her. And what happens next is the most expected thing you will experience in Befikre.

Yashraj’s discovery Vaani Kapoor is so stunning that she lights up the screen whenever she comes in front of the camera. She is quite impressive than her subtle debut in Shuddh Desi Romance. Her French accent and appearance suits her. Ranveer Singh is flawless as chirpy, natural and comical. The only good part of the film is the feisty chemistry between the two. The highlights of the film are surely Ranveer’s butt naked act and Vaani’s bold attempt to smooch effortlessly in her lingerie’s. With so much boldness, the reviewer wonders what censor board was actually doing?

The story penned by Aditya Chopra has turned out be an amalgam of all his previous romantic films. His last directorial Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was a damp squib and now the director is back with yet another film which will leave you with a dismal face. Few sequences of the film will remind you of Salaam Namastey, Neel And Nikki, Mohabbatien and the magnum opus Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The narrative of the film is even similar to Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Hum Tum. The song where Ranveer and Vaani realize their love for each other is shot exactly like Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyaar Sajna from DDLJ. Even the climax is a replica of Namastey London’s scene which was shot in a church. Barring the beautiful Paris and hot smooches, Befikre is a big let down. In a desperate attempt to save the script, the writer has included unnecessary gay humour that will make your head spin.

The music by Vishal-Shekhar is a savoir. Title track 'Ude Dil Befikra', ‘Nashe Si Chadh Gayi’, ‘You And Me’ and ‘Labon Ka Karobar’ are fresh and nicely shot. The cinematography by Kaname Onoyama is breathtaking. Paris has never looked this pretty before. But the film is too dragged out in the second half.

When a film doesn’t have a plot, even good performances can’t save it from sinking. ‘Befikre’ is like any other love story and seems more like a holiday trip for the film’s team. The only good thing about it is its melodious music, good-looking actors and their fair performances. If you are expecting a unique plot then trust me, you will come out disappointed. We advise you to watch Befikre with a strap of a disprin.