Befikre movie review: Old champagne with no fizz

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published Dec 9, 2016, 3:38 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 4:50 pm IST
The only good thing about it is its melodious music, good-looking actors and their fair performances.
Director: Aditya Chopra

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor

If the idea of one night stands, partying till dawn and traveling to exotic locations excites you, then Befikre is definitely for you! Director Aditya Chopra, who is back after eight long years, will take you on a free holiday to snow-laden exotic locales at the cost of just a movie ticket price. A tale of cliché romance, Befikre has everything that will leave you scratching your head.

Shyra (Vaani Kapoor), an Indian girl who is born and brought up in Paris is a tour guide by profession. Unlike every other character we come across, Shrya, a vivacious girl, is not looking for true love. However, she incidentally meets Dharam (Ranveer Singh), who moved from Delhi to perform stand up at his friend’s club. The two, who feel a strong attraction towards each other, get into friends with benefits scenario but as we have seen in every movie, Shyra and Dharma eventually fall in love. The two move in together but after spending a year, they part ways and decide to remain friends.

Shyra’s friend hook her up with her boss Anay and the two develop feelings for each other but Dharam continues to be Shyra’s closest pal. Dharam accidentally meets Christina and decides to marry her. And what happens next is the most expected thing you will experience in Befikre.

Yashraj’s discovery Vaani Kapoor is so stunning that she lights up the screen whenever she comes in front of the camera. She is quite impressive than her subtle debut in Shuddh Desi Romance. Her French accent and appearance suits her. Ranveer Singh is flawless as chirpy, natural and comical. The only good part of the film is the feisty chemistry between the two. The highlights of the film are surely Ranveer’s butt naked act and Vaani’s bold attempt to smooch effortlessly in her lingerie’s. With so much boldness, the reviewer wonders what censor board was actually doing?

The story penned by Aditya Chopra has turned out be an amalgam of all his previous romantic films. His last directorial Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was a damp squib and now the director is back with yet another film which will leave you with a dismal face. Few sequences of the film will remind you of Salaam Namastey, Neel And Nikki, Mohabbatien and the magnum opus Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The narrative of the film is even similar to Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Hum Tum. The song where Ranveer and Vaani realize their love for each other is shot exactly like Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyaar Sajna from DDLJ. Even the climax is a replica of Namastey London’s scene which was shot in a church. Barring the beautiful Paris and hot smooches, Befikre is a big let down. In a desperate attempt to save the script, the writer has included unnecessary gay humour that will make your head spin.

The music by Vishal-Shekhar is a savoir. Title track 'Ude Dil Befikra', ‘Nashe Si Chadh Gayi’, ‘You And Me’ and ‘Labon Ka Karobar’ are fresh and nicely shot. The cinematography by Kaname Onoyama is breathtaking. Paris has never looked this pretty before. But the film is too dragged out in the second half.

When a film doesn’t have a plot, even good performances can’t save it from sinking. ‘Befikre’ is like any other love story and seems more like a holiday trip for the film’s team. The only good thing about it is its melodious music, good-looking actors and their fair performances. If you are expecting a unique plot then trust me, you will come out disappointed. We advise you to watch Befikre with a strap of a disprin.

Vaani Kapoor

Ranveer’s energy is infectious, insane: Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor talks about working with Ranveer, Adi Chopra and about her second Bollywood outing.
07 Dec 2016 12:24 AM
Vaani Kapoor's still from 'Befikre'.

Face surgery or just rumour? Vaani Kapoor finally speaks up!

From her skin colour to her lips and chin, people speculated that Vaani too joined the bandwagon of plastic girls.
06 Dec 2016 1:28 PM
Vaani Kapoor

Not restricted by Aditya Chopra or YRF: Vaani Kapoor

Aditya Chopra’s new favourite girl Vaani Kapoor is waiting with bated breath for her new release Befikre.
30 Nov 2016 12:22 AM
Aamir Khan

Aditya Chopra, Aamir Khan divided over Vaani Kapoor casting?

The two haven’t been able to zero in on a common name for YRF’s upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan.
14 Oct 2016 12:46 AM

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
David Warner equals Sourav Ganguly’s ODI record

The batsman on Friday scored his second consecutive century against New Zealand in the ongoing ODI series. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ironman 'coaches' teen Spider-man to save the world in Homecoming trailer

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

Befikre movie review: Old champagne with no fizz

Still from the film.
 

Too hot! During underwater photoshoot, Katrina Kaif finds serenity

Katrina Kaif
 

That cheap charger you bought could cost you heavily

A country like India is a rising market power with vast untapped potential for unbranded, low priced chargers, cables, surge protectors, adapters, among others and has a great potential for its growth in the coming years.
 

Ajinkya Rahane to miss ODIs and T20Is against England?

Ajinkya Rahane was ruled out of the last two Tests against England due to a finger injury. (Photo: PTI)
Maaveeran Kittu movie review: Loses focus mid-way moving at a slow pace

A still from the film.

Saithaan movie review: Vijay Anthony plays to his strength and delivers

A still from the film.

Pazhaya Vannarapettai movie review: Anhonest attempt for a debutante

A still from the film.

Mummy movie review: It ‘manages’ to scare

A still from the film.

Kahaani 2 movie review: Not a mother of all stories

The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Jugal Hansraj alongside Vidya.
