Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Ghost in the Shell movie review: A shell without a ghost

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUMEET KAUR
Published Apr 8, 2017, 12:53 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 12:53 am IST
The film is set in the future in Japan where humans are cybernetically enhanced.
A still from the movie Ghost in the Shell
 A still from the movie Ghost in the Shell
Rating:

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Michael Pitt, Juliette Binoche, Pilou Asbæk, Takeshi Kitano
Director: Rupert Sanders

 

Manga is essentially Japanese; its roots go well beyond 19th century Japanese art which, with its emphasis on space instead of time, defines the relationship between atmosphere and identity. At the same time, Japanese identity is essentially Japanese; the country is known for not being open to multiculturalism. These two ideas explain how and why Rupert Sanders’ remake of Ghost in the Shell pales in front of Mamoru Oshii’s 1995 adaption of the Manga series. The film is set in the future in Japan where humans are cybernetically enhanced. The human brain is transplanted inside the body of a cyborg whose skin can be peeled off to reveal 3D-printer generated muscles and steel. The eyes can be replaced with sensory glasses which enhance night-time vision and have X-ray; fingers can stretch out like tentacles to type at the speed of sound; thermo-optics are employed to render oneself invisible. The only human aspect in this mechanical shell is the ghost — the mind, or the consciousness, which is a repository of memories, of essence itself.

Major (Johansson) is a highly advanced cyborg who was created to serve Section 9, a law enforcement division, to capture dangerous criminals. She soon discovers that she was an experiment, and sets on a path to discover her past and her true identity, and avenge herself. This goal-oriented feature of the film — to hunt down those who did you wrong — also found in the Wolverine trilogy and Deadpool, to name a few, is resolutely American. Major Kusunagi in Oshii’s film feels at odds with her body; she is allowed to expand only within the limitations of her shell. Her conflict stems from her desire to make sense of her scientifically enhanced essence in the dizzying matrix of the world she occupies. It is a very Japanese thrust on the spirit instead of the materiality of being. In a key scene towards the end of the 1995 version, the Puppet Master, a highly sentient cyborg who can hack into others’ ghosts, tells Kusunagi, “Your effort to remain what you are is what limits you.”

Here, in this version, Johansson’s character resists the change that is offered. She gazes not within to make sense of her existence, but outwards, and indeed, backwards, in her quest to discover her past. As a result, most of the mirror or reflective imagery that was employed in the original is reduced to a cheap — well, highly expensive, CGI-induced — imitation. Some scenes are directly lifted from its predecessor, but they do not carry their import, such as the relation of the individual with the cityscape or even the sea. By setting the film in Japan, a country which is not quite open to foreigners (cf. Scorsese’s adaptation of Shusaku Endo’s Silence), the filmmakers seem to have tapped into the nationalistic fervour that is bubbling in every part of the world, and have made the film a proxy for the ideal multicultural world that every country should instead be aspiring for. What we have, therefore, is a proliferation of white characters — from the protagonist to the extras to the antagonist — resident in a place whose own actors can perhaps never find the top-billing in a Hollywood production. For all the visual gleam and action and blinding city lights that are on offer, stripped of Japanese identity, Jamie Moss and Ehren Kruger’s screenplay could very well have been set in New York City or Moscow, and it would not have made any difference to the final product.

The writer is programmer, Lightcube Film Society

Tags: ghost in the shell, scarlett johansson, rupert sanders

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AB de Villiers takes some credit for a calmer Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers claims to have assisted his IPL teammate in learning to stay calm under pressure. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pakistani cricketer jailed in wife beating case in UK

The judge had let Bashir off jail time last month in order to not ruin his career. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Afghanistan to make Lord's debut in a match against MCC

The 50-over match against MCC at Lord's will take place on July 11. (Photo: AFP)
 

Akshay and Sonam express shock for their National Awards on Padman sets

The picture shared by Sonam Kapoor on Instagram.
 

This is how viagra makes men get an erection

The tablets work for many even at 12 hours as it feels like a normal erection they would get on any other day. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Virat Kohli on fire’ wins MCC photo award

The photo was clicked during a T20 match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in January last year. (Photo: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana movie review: Not so sweet Laaddoo

A still from the film.

Mirza Juuliet movie review: Good performances doesn't save half-drowned film

A still from the film.

Ghost in the Shell: Scintillating visuals and a defiant Scarlett make it buzzworthy

Scarlett Johansson as Major Mira Killian in the film

Mukti Bhawan movie review: An unusual journey to death

A still from the film.

Naalu Peruku Nalladhuna Edhuvum Thappilla review: A successful crowd funded film

Still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham