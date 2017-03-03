Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Commando 2 movie review: Relevant subject destroyed by an illogical execution

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published Mar 3, 2017, 4:50 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2017, 5:00 pm IST
The film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Freddy Daruwaala, Adah Sharma and Esha Gupta in the lead roles.
Rating:

Director: Deven Bhojani

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, Adah Sharma, Freddy Daruwala, Sumit Gulati, Shefali Shah and Adil Hussain

Debutante Director Deven Bhojani made Commando 2 to highlight the nation’s most talked about issue, Demonetisation, but the film has its own share of flaws. In a violence-fuelled film, Vidyut Jammwal has effortlessly managed to pull off action sequences. He flawlessly slips into the shoes of his character, Karan– a fearless commando of a special cell.

Vicky Chadha is secretly laundering black money away from India. Adil Hussain appoints Karan (Vidyut Jammwal) to catch hold of him. Leela (Shefali Shah), the central home minister, appoints Bakhtawar, a tough cop (Freddy Daruwala), Bhavna Reddy, an encounter specialist (Adah Sharma) and Zafar, a website hacker (Sumit Gulati) to join Karan in the mission. Maria (Esha Gupta) plays the love interest of Vicky Chadha. Will these four able to unravel who is Vicky Chadha? This is what Commando 2 is all about.

However, despite good action, the film fails, not holding interest, especially in the second half. The pace with which the story moves ahead and the revelation of the mystery fail to leave an impact. The story which is penned by Ritesh Shah is slightly gripping and you always tell yourself that there is still scope for the film to get better. Action choreography by Vidyut Jammwal and Franz Spilhaus is astounding especially the chase sequences on the busy streets and fancy multi-storeyed buildings of Taiwan. Exploring the issue of Demonitisation, Deven sets the story in Taiwan and Thailand with the spy running the show successfully. The film starts off quite well until the interval but disappoints in the second half completely. The film is also undone by the unintentionally hilarious and downright illogical ‘technical’ aspects forced into the plot.

Vidyut stands out with his excellent stunts until the last frame of the film but with each film he proves that he isn’t a good actor. At the same time, he knows his way about with action movies so well that he sails through the entire film flawlessly. Adah Sharma is a comic relief in the role of a blonde inspector accompanying two hot men on the mission. Freddy Daruwala, Adil Hussain, Sumit Gulati, Shefali Shah and Satish Kaushik are good in their respective roles. The biggest disappointment is Esha Gupta who plays a grey role for the first time. Though her reason for doing a 'Vidyut Jammwal' film is clearly understandable but she is awful.

Overall the film will appeal to those who love to see action and want to see Vidyut Jammwal doing it. But nothing more to it!

