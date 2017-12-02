Annadurai movie review: Vijay Anthony shines in this old as hills story

Rating:

Director: G.Srinivasan

Cast: Vijay Antony, Diana Champika, Jewel Mary, Kaali Venkat, Rajakumar, Senthil Kumar

Annadurai and Thambidurai are twin brothers who live with their parents in the panchayat town Thirukovilur. While the former is a drunkard who still mourns the death of his girlfriend but is a kind-hearted person, the latter is a PT Master in a local school and also takes care of his father’s textile stores.

Even as Annadurai wants to turn a new leaf in his life, fate and alcohol have other things in store. He gets embroiled in a freak accident at the bar, which kills a person. After seven years of imprisonment, when Annadurai returns from jail, he is shocked to see his brother Thambidurai’s new avatar of a rowdy. How Annadurai sets things right forms the reminder, with the film having a melodramatic ending.

The film is also dotted with these characters along the lines of narration- Thambidurai’s fiancée played by Diana Champika, doting mother, a close buddy (Kaali Venkat), a scheming politician (Radha Ravi), a cunning money-lender (Cheran Raj) and right hand to the politician, and two girls (Jewel Mary and Mahima) who fall for Annadurai.

Vijay Antony does his part well especially and scores high as an alcoholic with a heart of gold. He is also equally admirable in stunt sequences. Among the three ladies, Diana has decent footage and she does it with ease. Senthil Kumar, who plays the heroine’s dad, has given a good performance. Even the actress who essays Antony’s mother is impressive. Director Srinivasan’s story might be as old as a hill, but with identical twins helming the script, he could have infused few unexpected twists and turns to make it more appealing. The slow pace also mars the flow of events. Antony has taken the onus of music and editing. The songs are good, and the dream sequence song has been shot aesthetically.