Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Guru movie review: Venkatesh’s best kept for this Guru!

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published Apr 2, 2017, 12:09 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2017, 12:09 am IST
This is the first Telugu film with sports as the backdrop and shows Venkatesh in a completely new avatar.
A still from the movie Guru
 A still from the movie Guru
Rating:

Cast: Venkatesh, Ritika Singh, Mumtaz, Nasser, Thanikella, Raghu Babu, Zakir Hussain and others
Director: Sudha Kongara

 

Actor Venkatesh, who is known for acting in remakes, and doing so successfully, is acting in yet another one, the sports drama Guru. It is a remake of Saala Khadoos (in Hindi) and Irudhi Suttru (in Tamil). Ritika Singh and Mumtaz, who acted in the earlier films, are the female leads in this one too. Sudha Kongara, who directed the Tamil and Hindi versions, is the director for the Telugu remake. Aditya (Venkatesh) coaches women boxers and is a straightforward person who invariably gets into trouble. He is frustrated by the politics in sports and doesn’t care for the head coach, Dev Katri (Zakir Hussain), whose wife has left him and who has become an alcoholic. To Aditya, the head coach transferred him to Vizag, where Aditya can’t find anyone worth coaching. Then one day he sees Rameshwari aka Ramudu (Ritika Singh), a vegetable vendor, in a street fight and spots her talent immediately. He selects her as his boxing pupil. Ramudu’s sister Lakshmi (Mumtaz) is also learning to box because she wants to be selected for a police job in the sports quota.

Ramudu is not interested in boxing, but she accepts Aditya’s offer after he promises to pay her for coming daily to train. His goal is to make her a champion, but she is not disciplined enough. Aditya also has to contend with the problems created by the head coach, Devi Katri. The film narrates how Aditya creates a champion from such unpromising material. There are no major changes in the Telugu version, except that the girl from the slums adores actor Dhanush in the Tamil version and Venkatesh in the Telugu version.   Though the story centres on how a girl from the slums becomes a champion, it also touches on sports politics, how the sports authorities behave with women boxers, the coach’s passion, sibling rivalry and other issues. Director Sudha Kongara keeps to the narrative and doesn’t hype any of the characters, not even Venkatesh. She thus manages to extract good performances from everyone.

Venkatesh gives his best performance to date, and is deeply engaged with his character. His role is completely suited to his age, so he looks natural and he has changed his dialogue style and mannerisms to suit this film. It is good that slowly Tollywood actors are changing their mindset and are choosing different subjects. Ritika Singh has performed equally well and is perfect for the role of Ramalakshmi. She is good in the boxing scenes and looks completely natural. Mumtaz has done a decent job and the scenes featuring the siblings have come out very well. Nasser and Thanikella in supporting roles have done well and Zakir, who plays the head coach, has also done well.

However, the dubbing leaves much to be desired as the accents and body language of Ritika and Mumtaz don’t really match. The scenes with the two girls in the slum show the influence of Tamil rather than Telugu nativity. Otherwise, the film is gripping and emotional. The cinematography is good, with excellent shots of the beautiful Visakhapatnam beach and other locations. The film is shot in real locations which gives it an authentic feel.  The songs are good — Venkatesh has sung for the first time and it has come out very well. Guru is a good sports drama and not a regular formula or commercial film. There are some similarities in theme with Dangal, which released recently, but the subject of Guru is completely different, except for the sports politics. This is the first Telugu film with sports as the backdrop and shows Venkatesh in a completely new avatar. Watch it.

Tags: guru, venkatesh, ritika singh

Lifestyle Gallery

Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Himalayan glaciers, lakes, forests granted status of 'living entities'

Himalayan glacier (Photo: AP)
 

Ola, Xiaomi prank consumers with robotic wheels, smart bikes

Ola Wheels
 

Mitchell Starc sends congratulatory message to the ‘wrong’ Virat Kohli on Twitter

Mitchell Starc's wrongly sent message to a Virat Kohli fan was the talk of the town after the India-Australia Test series. (Photo: Cricket australia/ AFP)
 

Salman and Iulia cozy up in Maldives as Khandaan rings in Ahil’s birthday!

The Khandaan flew to Maldives to celebrate Ahil's birthday.
 

Dora movie review: Nayanthara's terrific screen presence rules the film

Still from the film
 

Watch | Samsung Galaxy S8’s ‘face unlock’ security feature flawed

The Face Unlock feature was ‘supposedly’ another mode of secure unlocking that Samsung is said to have put on its flagships.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Naalu Peruku Nalladhuna Edhuvum Thappilla review: A successful crowd funded film

Still from the film.

Kavan movie review: Cleverly takes a dig at media that runs after TRPs

Still from the film.

Georgettan’s Pooram movie review: Light like a festival

Still from movie Georgettan’s Pooram.

Rogue movie review: Most senseless plot of the year

Still from the film.

Manassu Mallige movie review: Old wine in a recycled bottle

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham