search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Firangi movie review: Interesting premise let down by sloppy execution

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published Dec 1, 2017, 3:43 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2017, 4:10 pm IST
The film stars Kapil Sharma, Ishita Dutta, Inaamulhaq and others in the lead roles.
A still from the film.
 A still from the film.
Rating:

Director: Rajiv Dhingra

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Ishita Dutta, Inaamulhaq and others

When stand up comedian Kapil Sharma marked his debut with Abbas Mustan's 'Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karun,' from audience to critics, the actor was panned in and out for his shoddy performance but with 'Firangi,' this isn't the case. Since he is also the producer of the film, he has taken himself a little seriously while performing. Kapil has emerged a competitive actor but for romance. He is awful at it on celluloid. Director Rajiv Dhingra, who also starts his Bollywood innings with this film, does a decent job in telling an interesting story set in pre-Independence India, but disappoints with his slow narrative.

Mangat aka Mangaa (Kapil Sharma), the only son and a pampered brat of his strict father, falls in love with Sargi (Ishita Dutt), a shy girl from an adjacent village. Both meet at Mangaa's best friend Hira's (Inaamulhaq) wedding and develop feelings for each other. Sargi's grandfather is an earnest disciple of Mahatma Gandhi.

Incidentally, British officer Denis appoints Mangat as his ordeal but Sargi's family isn't too happy with his decision to serve Britishers.

A ruthless king Rajasaa offers a secret deal to Denis to construct an illegal liquor factory on Sargi's homeland. How Mangat sets a plan to get back his true love Sargi and her village, is what Firangi is all about that.

Undoubtedly, Rajiv narrates an engaging story. However, he beautifully crafts the era and weaves purity in romance but forgets to chop the film adequately. The run-time of the film is 160 minutes which makes it a yawn fest. The film could have been crisper. First half is interesting, but the film loses out on its climax, which is unrealistic and funny. It is a royal mess of the highest order.

Kapil Sharma is not as bad as one would expect. Being a stand up comedian, he might surprise you in few of the scenes but he must learn how to romance. Slow motion and emoting feelings just don't suit him. He is good with comedy and must stick to it. Period!

Ishita Dutta, who was last seen in Drishyam does an average job. She is bearable on screen with barely there screen presence. Inaamulhaq is brilliant in his role. He is funny and noticeable, especially towards the climax of the film. Rest help bring the era alive, which is a sigh of relief in this long boring drama.

If you have enough time in your busy schedule, then watch Firangi, or else avoid and sit back at home with munchies and drinks to watch Lagaan instead.

Watch the film's trailer here:

Tags: firangi, kapil sharma


Related Stories

Kapil Sharma’s Firangi heroine ties the knot with popular actor Vatsal Seth
Watch: The 'kickass' trailer of Kapil's Firangi is full of emotions and drama


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bus passenger arrested over smelly socks in Himachal Pradesh

The man alleges that his socks didn't stink (Photo: AFP)
 

Petty words, big heart? Trump donates 3rd quarter salary to fight Opioid epidemic

During his presidential campaign, Trump had announced that he will not take salary from the government. But as per the US laws, he cannot reject the salary due to him in his capacity as the President. (Photo: AFP)
 

Iranian teen undergoes 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie

Executive producer Angelina Jolie arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Breadwinner" on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Los Angeles.( Photo: AP)
 

World AIDS Day: Disease's repercussions on fertility

World AIDS Day is observed on December 1. (Photo: AP)
 

Having breakfast lowers your risk of diabetes, heart disease

Study explains how breakfast can lower your risk of heart disease, diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Waiting for White House’s apology: UK woman mistaken for Theresa May by Trump

Theresa Scrivener, who used her middle name to set up the Twitter account @TheresaMay in 2009, has received scores of messages and phone calls after the overnight tweet caused a diplomatic spat. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Wonder movie review: A wholesome film with timely, powerful messages

'Wonder' is the second film based off a novel to be directed by Stephen Chbosky. The first was Emma Watson starrer 'The Perks of a Being a Wallflower'.

Kadvi Hawa movie review: Bitter harvest will leave you bitter

A still from the movie

Chemparathipoo movie review: A patience-testing cheesy romance

Still from the movie.

Ajji movie review: A standout film with a medieval, moral soul

A still from the movie

Uppu Huli Khara movie review: Direction deserves ‘no marks’

Uppu Huli Khara movie.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham