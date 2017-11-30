search on deccanchronicle.com
Malayalam actor-mimicry artist Kalabhavan Abi passes away at 49

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 30, 2017, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2017, 1:15 pm IST
Abi, who's has acted in nearly 50 films, was also popular in the state for mimicking Amitabh Bachchan.
Abi had been in the industry for nearly thirty years.
Mumbai: Kalabhavan Abi, one of the pioneers of the mimicry boom in early 90’s Kerala, has passed away at the age of 49. The actor, who made the character  ‘Amina Thatha’ a household name, breathed his last on Thursday morning in Kochi’s Amritha Hospital.

According to reports, a drastic fall on his platelet count is the cause of death.

'He was brought dead to the hospital at 10.20. The death happened 45 mins before that. He was battling cancer and had been under treatment of Dr Pavitran for the last five to six months," TheNewsMinute quoted the hospital PRO as saying.

Abi has acted in nearly 50 films, in a career spanning thirty years. He was also popular in the state for mimicking Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Abi’s son Shane Nigam, is among the more popular young actors in the state, generating ample curiosity around him and critical acclaim for his performances.

