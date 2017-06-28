Entertainment, Mollywood

Top Kerala actress contemplating taking legal action against Dileep

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 28, 2017, 1:44 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2017, 1:57 pm IST
She also said that she had chosen to not speak up since senior police officials had advised her against it.
Dileep and the actress have previously worked together in a few films.
 Dileep and the actress have previously worked together in a few films.

Mumbai: When a popular Malayalam actress had been abducted and assaulted a few months back, the whole nation stood up and took note of the absolute lack of safety for a woman, even the privileged ones, in the country. The case, which had fetched major media and political attention, is back in the news again, and for all the wrong reasons.

The actress, who had chosen to stay mum for the longest time, has finally come out in the open and spoken about her ordeal, sensationally revealing that she is contemplating suing top Malayalam actor Dileep.

The actor, in an interview to a local television channel, had suggested that the actress should have been cautious about the friends she chose to keep, insinuating that she had befriended first accused Pulsar Suni.

In a statement to the press, the actress hit back, saying, "It's been brought to my knowledge that an actor has said that the accused in this case - Pulsar Suni and I were friends and that one should be careful while choosing friends. This has pained me. If such baseless allegations are made against me, I am even willing take legal action, if required."

She also said that she had chosen to not speak up since senior police officials had advised her against it, citing that any intervention might affect the case and investigation adversely.

Dileep and the actress have previously worked together in a few films. Earlier, an audio recording of main accused Pulsar Suni allegedly blackmailing Dileep to pay up or be ready to be framed in the case had been leaked by a leading television channel.

Tags: dileep, malayalam actress molestation
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

 




Related Stories

Dileep

Malayalam actor blackmailed in actress' abduction case; audio leaked

The audio clip was aired by Malayalam TV channels a day after the actor disclosed he has filed a police complaint.
26 Jun 2017 8:44 AM
Two of the perpetrators have already been arrested and a full-fledged investigation is on.

'Not for money, it was a conspiracy': Malayalam actress on abduction

The actress has opened up for the very first time after her gruelling ordeal.
03 Apr 2017 4:31 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two days to go for AADHAAR-PAN linking; here's how you do it

Representational Image.
 

Fakhar Zaman opens up on MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s reaction post Champions Trophy ton

Fakhar Zaman has admitted that he was shocked to see Virat Kohli applaud his century, but also said that he was disappointed with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Indian wicket-keeper did not react to his century.(Photo: AP)
 

John McEnroe refuses to apologise to Serena Williams, comes out with 'a solution'

John McEnroe had said that while he has great respect for Serena, he would place the 23-time Grand Slam winner "like 700 in the world" on the men's circuit. (Photo:AP)
 

Dutch PM Rutte tweets to Modi in Hindi, takes Internet by storm; gets trolled

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte shake hands upon their arrival at the Catshuis residence in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Modi has met his Dutch counterpart during a brief stop in the Netherlands on his way home from meeting President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)
 

Qualcomm steals the Shanghai MWC 2017 with a leaner SD 450, new biometric systems

the SD450 ditches the old 28nm architecture in favour of the flagship class 14nm architecture, which is bound to make it power efficient and manage heat better while boosting performance by up to 30 percent.
 

Google Talk is officially dead

Google introduced Google Talk (Gchat/GTalk) back in 2005, making it one of oldest messaging applications to exist.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mollywood

Malayalam actor blackmailed in actress' abduction case; audio leaked

Dileep

Kerala tourism ad film 'A Reading Room With a View' bags award

Screengrab from the ad.

Dulquer Salmaan to play Kerala's most wanted criminal Sukumara Kuruppu

Dulquer Salmaan

Kerala film fest: Centre says no to screening films on Rohith Vemula, JNU

Rohit Vemula's death had triggered a political debate in the country.

Adil Ibrahim: Kick-starting comic role

Actor Adil Ibrahim
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham