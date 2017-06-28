Top Kerala actress contemplating taking legal action against Dileep

Mumbai: When a popular Malayalam actress had been abducted and assaulted a few months back, the whole nation stood up and took note of the absolute lack of safety for a woman, even the privileged ones, in the country. The case, which had fetched major media and political attention, is back in the news again, and for all the wrong reasons.

The actress, who had chosen to stay mum for the longest time, has finally come out in the open and spoken about her ordeal, sensationally revealing that she is contemplating suing top Malayalam actor Dileep.

The actor, in an interview to a local television channel, had suggested that the actress should have been cautious about the friends she chose to keep, insinuating that she had befriended first accused Pulsar Suni.

In a statement to the press, the actress hit back, saying, "It's been brought to my knowledge that an actor has said that the accused in this case - Pulsar Suni and I were friends and that one should be careful while choosing friends. This has pained me. If such baseless allegations are made against me, I am even willing take legal action, if required."

She also said that she had chosen to not speak up since senior police officials had advised her against it, citing that any intervention might affect the case and investigation adversely.

Dileep and the actress have previously worked together in a few films. Earlier, an audio recording of main accused Pulsar Suni allegedly blackmailing Dileep to pay up or be ready to be framed in the case had been leaked by a leading television channel.