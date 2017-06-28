Malayalam actress abduction: Dileep provides evidence to police in blackmail case

Mumbai: Malayalam actor Dileep and his friend, filmmaker Nardirshah on Tuesday provided evidence to the Aluva Police in Kerala regarding the recent blackmail attempt they had been subjected to, in relation to the abduction and assault of a top actress from the industry.

The duo had claimed that a person had demanded Rs 1.5 crore on behalf on Pulsar Suni, who is the primary accused in the actress' assault case, to not frame Dileep in it.

"Don't feel bad. I don't want to stand before a media trial. Whatever I have to say, I will say to the police and the court," Dileep was later quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Post Dileep’s complaint, the police had arrested two persons named Vishnu and Sanal Kumar. The former is said to have made the blackmail call to Dileep, while the latter is said to have given a mobile phone to Pulsar Suni.

Previously, an alleged audio tape of a person blackmailing Dileep got leaked and was aired on Malayalam television channels.