Audio tape of 'blackmail' of Malayalam actor Dileep surfaces

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2017, 8:44 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 8:44 am IST
The audio clip was aired by Malayalam TV channels a day after the actor disclosed he has filed a police complaint.
Mumbai: An audio recording of a purported telephonic talk by the main accused in the sensational abduction and assault of a South Indian actress 'blackmailing'
Malayalam actor Dileep through his aide surfaced today.

The audio clip was aired by Malayalam TV channels a day after the actor disclosed he has filed a police complaint on April 20 alleging blackmail by a man, who claimed to be a friend of Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the case.

In the audio, Suni, currently lodged in the Ernakulam District jail near here, purportedly told Dileep's manager that money should be given if the actor's name should not be dragged in the case.

Incidentally, this conversation was alleged to have taken place before April 20 when Dileep had filed the police complaint along with evidences of blackmailing based on the telephonic talk of one Vishnu, who claimed himself to be Suni's friend, with his friend and film director Nadirshah.

Vishnu had allegedly demanded huge money from the actor.

Police remained tightlipped about the 'blackmail' audio.

When contacted, a top police officer dismissed as speculation media reports that the police did not take much interest in investigating into Dileep's complaint alleging blackmail.

"We have been on job since the actor lodged the complaint. It got public attention now only after the media came to know about it two days ago", the official, who declined to be named, told PTI.

The official evaded a direct answer to a question whether Vishnu has been taken into custody for interrogation.

"All those who are connected with the case were interrogated", the official said.

Nadirshah had said, Vishnu claimed to have shared a cell with Suni in jail, told him that some people in the Malayalam film world have offered to give money to Suni if he implicated Dileep in the abduction of the actress on February 17.

The revelation came in the wake of media reports that police is planning to reopen the abduction and assault case.

Dileep had earlier slammed a section of the media for "targeting" him in connection with the alleged abduction and harassment of the actress by a gang of men.

Dileep, who recently got married to Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan, had said he did not have any contact, directly or indirectly, with any of the accused involved in the "heinous crime."

Six persons, including 'Pulsar' Suni, Martin and Vigeesh were arrested by police in connection with the incident in which the actress was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way
into the vehicle and later escaped in a busy area here.

