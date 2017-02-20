Entertainment, Mollywood

Malayalam actress molestation: Police fail to make any breakthrough

PTI
Published Feb 20, 2017, 3:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2017, 3:46 pm IST
Martin, driver of the actress' car, had been arrested earlier for allegedly conspiring with the gang.
Police said some persons had been taken into custody for allegedly helping Suni.
 Police said some persons had been taken into custody for allegedly helping Suni.

Mumbai: The manhunt to nab the suspected mastermind Pulsar Suni and others involved in the abduction and harassment of a noted south Indian actress continued today with police intensifying probe to solve the sensational case.

Police said some persons had been taken into custody for allegedly helping Suni, but the rest remain at large even three days after the crime that evoked condemnation from various quarters.

However, they remained tight lipped on reports that two associates of Suni who were part of gang that attacked the actress have been taken into custody by police.

Martin, driver of the actress' car, had been arrested earlier for allegedly conspiring with the gang which executed the crime.

The actress was harassed for two hours by the gang members who forced their way into her car before fleeing in a busy city area here on the night of February.

Spreading its net, police conducted searches in many parts of Alappuzha district following inputs that Suni and his three associates had reached the residences of their friends seeking financial help to escape, but could not achieve any breakthrough so far.

Congress MLA P T Thomas claimed that Suni was in Kochi city area even hours after the incident and it was revealed from a mobile phone call made to him in the presence of police official by a film producer.

On hearing about the incident, Thomas had reached the house of actor director Lal after the actress reached there on being let off by the gang.

Lal had yesterday claimed he has been informed by the state police chief that three incidents ‘similar’ to the harassment of the popular Malayalam actress had taken place in the state recently.

But these earlier incidents went unreported. Lal told a galaxy of film stars assembled here last night to attend a protest meet against the incident.

Tags: bhavana, lal, pulsar suni
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

Related Stories

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Mohanlal and Prithviraj were some of the stars who took to social media regarding the incident.

Bollywood stars join South stars in standing up for Malayalam actress

Several of our Bollywood stars took to Twitter to express their feelings towards the shocking incident.
20 Feb 2017 11:07 AM
Seven-member gang had conspired a month ago to blackmail and extort money from the actress.

Attackers clicked semi-nude pics of Kerala actress, planned to blackmail

The probe team will examine whether any third party is connected with the episode, including from film industry.
20 Feb 2017 1:07 AM
The actress was molested when she was returning home from her shoot. (Representational photo)

Ex-driver, 6 others held in abduction, molestation of Kerala actress

CM Pinarayi Vijayan had announced on Facebook, Saturday, that culprits had been identified and no one would be spared.
19 Feb 2017 9:28 AM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chinese factory replaces 90 per cent of its employees with robots

(Representational image)
 

India's record satellite launch ramps up space race: Chinese media

SRO PSLV-C37 launched at 9.30 am on Wednesday from Sriharikota.
 

Kangana Ranaut was stark naked while filming steamy scenes in Rangoon

Screengrabs from the film.
 

Here's the musical note that can make women orgasm on sound alone

One said the note had his girlfriend scream in pleasure (Photo: Instagram)
 

It's official! Saif is the antagonist of Vishal's Rangoon, confirms Kareena

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles.
 

The science behind most mothers holding their babies to the left side

It is meant to keep babies safe and establish an emotional bond (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mollywood

Tinsel town aghast at Bhavana’s kidnapping

Bhavana

Safety is a big issue

Bhavana

Malayalam actor Bhavana kidnapped, molested in moving car; one held

Malayalam actor Bhavana

Manjima Mohan in Vishnu Vishal’s next

Manjima Mohan

Olapeepi off to the Berlin International Film Festival

A still from the movie Olapeepi
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham