Malayalam actress molestation: Police fail to make any breakthrough

Police said some persons had been taken into custody for allegedly helping Suni.

Mumbai: The manhunt to nab the suspected mastermind Pulsar Suni and others involved in the abduction and harassment of a noted south Indian actress continued today with police intensifying probe to solve the sensational case.

Police said some persons had been taken into custody for allegedly helping Suni, but the rest remain at large even three days after the crime that evoked condemnation from various quarters.

However, they remained tight lipped on reports that two associates of Suni who were part of gang that attacked the actress have been taken into custody by police.

Martin, driver of the actress' car, had been arrested earlier for allegedly conspiring with the gang which executed the crime.

The actress was harassed for two hours by the gang members who forced their way into her car before fleeing in a busy city area here on the night of February.

Spreading its net, police conducted searches in many parts of Alappuzha district following inputs that Suni and his three associates had reached the residences of their friends seeking financial help to escape, but could not achieve any breakthrough so far.

Congress MLA P T Thomas claimed that Suni was in Kochi city area even hours after the incident and it was revealed from a mobile phone call made to him in the presence of police official by a film producer.

On hearing about the incident, Thomas had reached the house of actor director Lal after the actress reached there on being let off by the gang.

Lal had yesterday claimed he has been informed by the state police chief that three incidents ‘similar’ to the harassment of the popular Malayalam actress had taken place in the state recently.

But these earlier incidents went unreported. Lal told a galaxy of film stars assembled here last night to attend a protest meet against the incident.