Entertainment, Mollywood

Pulimurugan crosses 150 crores, becomes 3rd highest grossing South film of 2016

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 15, 2016, 8:13 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 8:24 pm IST
The top three highest grossing Malayalam films of all time are all Mohanlal movies.
A still from the film.
 A still from the film.

Mumbai: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's 'Pulimurugan' seems to be in no mood to slow down as it's amassed a gargantuan 150 crore rupees approximately, as per latest reports.

The film, which also got dubbed into Telugu as 'Manyam Puli' has been running successfully even in Tollywood land, courtesy his popularity post the immensely successful 'Janatha Garage'.

With this, the film now is the third highest grossing South Indian film of the year, behind Rajinikanth's 'Kabali' and Vijay's 'Theri'.

Mohanlal has had a phenomenal year with all his releases, including 'Vismayam,' and 'Oppa  being extremely successful. The actor will now be ending the year with the highly anticipated 'Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol'.

Mohanlal, who shocked everyone with his phenomenal action, plays a village hunter in 'Pulimurugan,' who kills aggressive tigers with a vengeance. The film, made on a budget of 25 crore rupees, had action choreography done by Hollywood veteran Peter Hein. Mohanlal, reportedly did all his stunts himself, including the ones with the tiger.

The top three highest grossing Malayalam movies of all time are now Mohanlal's.

Well, with nothing left to conquer for the three time national award winning actor, it's just Mohanlal vs Mohanlal at the Kerala box-office, now!

Tags: mohanlal, pulimuragan, kabali, pulimurugan 150 crores
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

Related Stories

Jayaram

Jayaram to team up with Pulimurugan director?

According to the source, the filming will begin from January.
15 Nov 2016 12:22 AM
Mohanlal's own 'Drishyam' at 75 crores had been the previous highest grosser.

Mohanlal's Pulimurugan becomes first Malayalam film to gross over 100 crore rupees

The film with unprecedented VFX and action for a Malayalam film, pitted the actor against a tiger.
07 Nov 2016 5:39 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Popular website, Pinterest, which acts as virtual pin board for people wanting to catalogue creative ideas has released its list of top lifestyle trends for the year 2017. These trends – ranging from food, fashion, and home décor – have been predicted based on current search data.

Pinterest announces top lifestyle trends for 2017
Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
16-year-old Emeer Guesmi from Tunisia is an extremely talented dancer and is known as Zulu Rema while performing (Photo: Instagram/Yoriyas Yassine Alaoui Ismaili)

Amputee breakdancer's daily life captured in inspiring photo series
The Delhi Comic Con was first held in 2011 and has been hosted by the city annually ever since (Photo: Facebook/Comic Con India)

Cosplayers steal the show at Delhi Comic Con
These traditional dances are performed to celebrate the life of the 8th century Indian seer Padmasambhava, who is revered by Tibetans for his role in spreading Buddhism in Tibet (Photo: AP)

Vibrant celebration of Tibetan legacy in India
Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pulimurugan crosses 150 crores, becomes 3rd highest grossing South film of 2016

A still from the film.
 

Comedian Vir Das sums up 2016 in Facebook post and it's spot on

He said laddoos have been a positive this year (Photo: Facebook)
 

Brexit, YouTuber included in 500 new entries to Oxford Dictionary

The December update also sees the addition of a number of words from the world of surfing such as tombstoning and rag-doll (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Artists from northeast India rap about social issues in hip hop anthem

Hip Hop homeland introduces the region's best underground hip hop talent (Photo: YouTube)
 

In pics: Virat Kohli’s love-affair with dogs continues in Chennai

Virat Kohli, who loves animals, was seen spending a lot of time with the security dogs on the eve of the India versus England Chennai Test. (Photo: PTI)
 

Indian Railway uses social media to attend a passenger's complaint

Indian Railways has been helping passengers to attend thier complaints through social media. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mollywood

Parents chose Dileep as groom, we were just best friends: Kavya Madhavan

She maintained that the twosome never succumbed to the pressure of incessant gossip mongering, some even going to the extent of blaming the much loved actor’s divorce with the equally promiment actress, Manju Warrier.

Malayalam movie Kaadu Pookkunna Neram, competing for BAFTA nominations

A still from the film.

Hitched! Malayalam stars Dileep and Kavya Madhavan tie the knot

Newly married couple, Dileep and Kavya Madhavan pose with guests. (Screengrab: Mathrubhumi)

Malayalam film 'Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan' inspired by Hrithik?

The film has done a fantastic business and has bagged a huge opening in the market.

Poomaram song trending at 7th position

Kalidas Jayaram
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham