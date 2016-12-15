Pulimurugan crosses 150 crores, becomes 3rd highest grossing South film of 2016

Mumbai: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's 'Pulimurugan' seems to be in no mood to slow down as it's amassed a gargantuan 150 crore rupees approximately, as per latest reports.

The film, which also got dubbed into Telugu as 'Manyam Puli' has been running successfully even in Tollywood land, courtesy his popularity post the immensely successful 'Janatha Garage'.

With this, the film now is the third highest grossing South Indian film of the year, behind Rajinikanth's 'Kabali' and Vijay's 'Theri'.

Mohanlal has had a phenomenal year with all his releases, including 'Vismayam,' and 'Oppa being extremely successful. The actor will now be ending the year with the highly anticipated 'Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol'.

Mohanlal, who shocked everyone with his phenomenal action, plays a village hunter in 'Pulimurugan,' who kills aggressive tigers with a vengeance. The film, made on a budget of 25 crore rupees, had action choreography done by Hollywood veteran Peter Hein. Mohanlal, reportedly did all his stunts himself, including the ones with the tiger.

The top three highest grossing Malayalam movies of all time are now Mohanlal's.

Well, with nothing left to conquer for the three time national award winning actor, it's just Mohanlal vs Mohanlal at the Kerala box-office, now!