Malayalam actress abduction: Actor Dileep files fresh bail plea in court

Kochi: Actor Dileep, currently lodged at Aluva sub-jail, has filed a fresh bail application before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Angamaly. Dileep contended that he had already spent over 60 days in judicial custody. The accusation of conspiracy apart, the SIT was yet to come up with any other charges against him.

The JFM court had earlier dismissed his bail plea after the prosecution strongly opposed it. The High Court had dismissed the bail plea on two occasions. The superintendent of the Aluva sub-jail on Thursday appeared before the magistrate and denied any violation of prison rules in permitting visitors to meet Dileep.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Ernakulam granted bail to Sunil Kumar aka Pulsar Suni in connection with the alleged bid to abduct another actor in 2011. The court asked Suni to execute a bond of `50,000 each with two solvent sureties. Suni should surrender his passport and will have to report before the investigation officer whenever required.

Order on ex-police chief Senkumar extended

The Kerala High Court on Thursday extended for one month its order restraining the police from arresting former state police chief T.P. Senkumar. The cops had booked Mr Senkumar for allegedly forging documents that were purportedly used to obtain remuneration for the period he had gone on leave.

On August 30, a single judge held that Mr Senkumar should not be arrested or summoned for the purpose of investigation. The court issued the order on a petition filed by Mr Senkumar seeking to quash the FIR registered against him.

HC refuses to pass order on producer’s plea

The Kerala High Court on Thursday declined to pass an interim order on a petition filed by producer Tomichan Mulakuppadom seeking police protection to the theaters for the release of Dileep-starrer Ramaleela. Mr Mulakupadom had claimed that people with versted interests may attack the theatres if the movie was released. He had spent over `15 crore for producing the movie. The court found that there was no need to interfere in the case at this stage and said the averments in the petition were only an apprehension of the petitioner.

HC seeks State’s view on CBI probe in actress case

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the state government’s view on a plea seeking a CBI probe into the actress assault case. The court, which was considering a petition filed by Roy Mammen Joseph of Kochi, adjourned the hearing to September 28. The police objected to the plea and submitted that the petitioner’s intention was malicious. According to the petitioner, the investigation conducted by the police was not in the right manner which could let the real culprits escape. The real accused had not been brought under the police scanner, the plea alleged.