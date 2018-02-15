‘Oru’ wink Priya Prakash Varrier song to stay, director Omar Lulu says

Oru Adaar Love actors Priya Prakash Varrier and Rosha Abdul Rahoof in action at an event in a mall in Kochi on Wednesday. (Photo: VINOD KARIMATT)

Thiruvananthapuram: In a dramatic turn of events, director Omar Lulu on Wednesday evening decided to stick with the latest popular love song, 'Mani Manikya Malaraya poovi, in his film, Oru Adaar Love, almost an hour after the media claimed that he would drop it in the wake of the Hyderabad police case, which alleged that the lyrics “profaned the life of the Prophet” and hurt religious sentiments.

The police case was based on the complaint filed by Mohammed Abdul Muqeeth Khan and some other Muslim youths.

Hit song-maker Shaan Rahman, who composed the song, told reporters late in the evening that they would not withdraw the song. Oman Lulu and music composer Ouseppachan were also present when Shaan announced the decision to retain the song despite media onslaughts by fringe Muslim elements.

The song, gone viral on social media through debutant actor Priya Varrier’s famous wink at the hero in the movie, was initially planned to be pulled out of YouTube and other digital platforms in deference to “religious sentiments”.

The film release has been postponed by one month to be redone with a new script and possibly casting Priya in the lead role.