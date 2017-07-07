Malayalam actress abduction: Dileep, others booked for passing derogatory comments

Dileep and the actress have previously worked together in a few films.

Mumbai: The Kerala Women'sCommission today registered a case against popular Malayalam actor Dileep and three others from the industry over their alleged derogatory comments against an actress who was abducted and molested in a moving car earlier this year.

The case was registered on a complaint by the Women's Collective in Cinema (WCC) and Women Lawyers Association.

"A case was registered today and evidence collection will begin soon," V U Kuriakose, Director Women's Commission, told PTI.

The case related to certain comments made by Dileep, Salim Kumar, Aju Joseph and director Saji Nandiyat on social media sites.

The WCC, an outfit of women members of the Malayalam film industry, had on July 5 claimed that "casting couch"—the practice of giving roles in exchange for sexual favour-- existed in the industry and sought a probe by the Kerala Women's Commission.

In a Facebook post, WCC had stated that they "totally disagreed" with a remark of the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), Innocent, an MP, that the "casting couch" practice was a thing of the past.

Meanwhile, the National Women's Commission has directed the state DGP to file a report within two days on the attack against the actress.

NWC member Sushma Sahu also criticised Innocent over his "anti-women" remarks and said they were "shameful".

Six persons, including 'Pulsar' Suni, Martin and Vigeesh have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

The popular actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on February 17 and later escaped in a busy area in Kochi.