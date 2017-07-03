Malayalam actress abduction: Photos of Pulsar Suni from set of Dileep film leak

Mumbai: Malayalam actor Dileep has been trying his best to get his named erased from the notorious abduction case of a very popular Malayalam actress, but fate doesn’t seem to be siding him.

In a sensational series of images that have surfaced, main accused in the case, Pulsar Suni can be seen on the sets of the actor’s last release, ‘Goergettan’s Pooram’.

Dileep and his director friend Nadhirshah had launched an official police complaint of blackmail, after audio clips of a phone call purportedly made by Suni’s aide to Dileep’s manager asking for ransom or have Dileep embroiled in the scandal had been released.

The duo was interrogated for a mind-numbing thirteen hours.

“We gave detailed statements on my complaint to the police and I am happy at the way the police are going forward in the case,” Dileep had told the reporters.

TV channels have been airing the images and fresh interrogations have been initiated and the police also aren’t ruling out a conspiracy angle after an accused reportedly insinuated the involvement of top Malayalam stars in the case.

Here's the snap of Pulsar Suni from the sets of 'Georgettan's Pooram