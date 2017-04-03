Entertainment, Mollywood

'Not for money, it was a conspiracy': Malayalam actress on abduction

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 3, 2017, 4:31 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 4:51 pm IST
The actress has opened up for the very first time after her gruelling ordeal.
Two of the perpetrators have already been arrested and a full-fledged investigation is on.
Mumbai: When a popular Malayalam actress was abducted and allegedly molested in her moving car in February, the nation had stood up and taken notice. The actress had mustered immense courage to file an official FIR, so the perpetrators don’t walk scott-free. Out of the five accused, her driver Martin and a certain Pulsar Suni had been arrested.

The actress has now opened up about her ordeal in an interview with a Malayalam magazine Vanitha. The actress reiterated that she doesn’t believe the crime was for money and that a proper conspiracy went behind it.

“How will a driver who drives stars to and from locations have the courage to do this? Who, why, how? I have no idea about these questions. I will not say that my enemies in film industry were behind this. But if they say all this was done just for money, then there are links that don’t connect. I have several questions, for which I need satisfactory answers. I will fight until I win,” she stated.

Elaborating on her dstanding in the industry and her take on it, the actress added, “They say there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics and even in cinema. In my case, I have permanent friends and permanent enemies in the industry. I never apologise for mistakes I have not committed. I would rather be known as arrogant, than being known as someone who landed a role by repeatedly apologizing and compromising.”

The actress who has since been lauded for the tremendous courage she displayed while the entire incident had been inviting a lof of warranted and unsolicited attention simultaneously, she urged other survivors to come forward and not bury such incidents.

“If this happened to me, it can happen to anybody. If I can speak about what happened to me, anybody can speak up. So please don’t cover up these issues. Why do we allow the hunters to escape? It is not women who should bear the pain of shame, but those who committed the crime. If I had chosen to cover up this incident, may be five or 10 people would have known about it. But I wouldn’t have been able to lift my head from the shame of not speaking up. I would have been filled with regret and would not have been able to sleep at nights. That is why I filed a complaint, and I have a clear plan on how to go forward.” she said.




 

