Exclusive: Rajinikanth snapped shooting Kaala Karikaalan in Mumbai

Published May 29, 2017, 9:59 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 10:00 pm IST
The actor was spotted in Wadala, shooting for Pa Ranjith's Dhanush production, 'Kaala Karikaalan'.
Screengrabs from the video.
Mumbai: Rajinikanth's much hyped 'Kaala Karikaalan' shoot has begun in Mumbai, and the local fans of the superstar were in for a surprise when the actor showed up in Wadala, to shoot for the Pa Ranjith directorial.

The actor was snapped mid-shoot in the city, filming the Dhanush production.

The superstar has constantly been in the news, with his highly anticipated foray into politics getting a boost courtesy his public addressal of fans after a long hiatus of eight years.

Rajini, who'll be locking horns with none other than Akshay Kumar in '2.0', is still basking in the phenomenal success that was 'Kabali', and the fans can barely contain their hysteria surrounding 'Kaala Karikaalan'. The film reunites Rajini with his 'Kabali' director, Pa Ranjith.

Dhanush, who co-owns Wunderbar Films with wife Aishwarya, had taken to Twitter to announce the film in August 2016.

Huma Qureshi has also been roped in as his leading lady in the mammoth venture.

