Entertainment, Kollywood

Amid talk on his political career, Rajinikanth arrives in Mumbai to shoot for Kaala

PTI
Published May 28, 2017, 9:59 am IST
Updated May 28, 2017, 12:27 pm IST
After informing reporters that he will be leaving for Mumbai, the megastar reached Mumbai for the shoot.
Rajinikanth snapped at the Mumbai airport late Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 Rajinikanth snapped at the Mumbai airport late Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Chennai: Tamil 'superstar' Rajinikanth on Saturday arrived in Mumbai to shoot for his upcoming film 'Kaala Karikalan' (Kaala) scheduled to begin on Sunday.

Amid talk of his political career, Rajinikanth arrives in Mumbai to shoot for Kaala

Amid talk of his political career, Rajinikanth arrives in Mumbai to shoot for Kaala

The film considered to be a sequel to 'Kabali,' which released last year, would be produced by Wunderbar Films promoted by Rajinikanth's son-in-law and actor Dhanush.

"The shooting for Kaala begins tomorrow.. I am leaving for Mumbai.. You are doing your job, please allow me to do my job," Rajinikanth told reporters before leaving to Mumbai.

The actor also dodged a question on the reported comments made by his brother on his possible entry into politics.

Last week, the 67-year-old 'Kabali' star met his fans after a gap of eight years and had hinted of taking the political plunge when he asked them to carry on with their daily responsibilities, but "face the war when it comes." 

Pa Ranjith, who had directed 'Kabali' would be weilding the megaphone this time too.

Ranjith's favourite musician Santhosh Narayanan is on board 'Kaala' also and the film is being made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

The film had earlier courted controversy with the adopted son of Mumbai don late Haji Mastan alleging the plot was based on his father's life.

The makers had, however, denied it.

Recently, Dhanush had released the title and the first look of the movie on social networking sites.

Tags: rajinikanth, kaala karikalan, kabali, pa ranjith
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Anjali Patil

Anjali Patil is the latest addition to Kaala

The Marathi actress plays a significant role in Pa Ranjith’s next starring Superstar Rajinikanth.
26 May 2017 12:00 AM
Pa Ranjith, who had directed Kabali would be weilding the megaphone this time too.

Allow me to do my job, says Superstsar Rajinikanth

Recently, Dhanush had released the title and the first look of the movie on social networking sites.
28 May 2017 7:38 AM
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth warns fans against indiscipline, might expel them from fan clubs

The actor did not refer to any specific incident but the message comes close on the heels of his fans going into celebration mode.
26 May 2017 6:52 AM
Rajinikanth

Tamil Nadu: Vaiko not to comment on Rajinikanth

Vaiko told reporters that he came out on bail following the insistence of party functionaries.
26 May 2017 3:01 AM
Anjali Patil

Anjali Patil to play key role in Rajinikanth’s next film

To be produced by Dhanush’s banner Wunderbar Films, the movie is being directed by Kabali director Pa. Ranjith.
26 May 2017 12:09 AM

Technology Gallery

Headphones are an important part of a smartphone user these days and the wireless ones make it more convenient to listen to your favourite soundtrack without worrying about managing the clutter of wires under the jacket. With advanced wireless standards, wireless audio now sounds as good as a professional wired headphone. They are also extremely portable. If you are looking for the best wireless headphone with appreciable sound quality, you should take a look at these five specimens to make your decision making easier.

5 Best luxury wireless headphones
TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AbRam and Suhana look lovable as Shah Rukh, Gauri enjoy little one’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were definitely excited about AbRam's birthday.
 

Samsung responds to Galaxy S8 iris scanner hack issue

(Representational image)
 

It’s India’s turn: An app that pays you for answering surveys

(Representational image)
 

Chinese company to deliver first mountain subway train

(Photo: Representational/AP)
 

Video: Helpless woman gets emotional after colleagues raise money for travel expenses

The video was posted by her colleague Eric Amos and has now gone viral with over 21,000 shares and two million views. (Photo: Facebook/EricAmos)
 

Nepalese creates record by scaling Mount Everest 21 times

Kami Rita Sherpa stood atop the 8,848 metre peak, the world's highest, at 8:15 am. (Photo: Facebook/KamiRita)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Kollywood

Rajinikanth warns fans against indiscipline, might expel them from fan clubs

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's Dhanush-Pa Ranjith movie title revealed, fans going bonkers!

Rajinikanth in a still from Pa Ranjith's 'Kabali'.

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued against Suriya, Sathyaraj, other Tamil actors

Sathyaraj and Suriya.

Exclusive: The day I stop feeling jittery, will quit the industry, says Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan

Rajinikanth to meet Modi amid rumours of affiliation to BJP: report

Rajinikanth and PM Narendra Modi.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham