Teaser of Prabhas' Saaho leaked

Actor Prabhas is waiting with bated breath to see how five years of hard work and determination will be received, as his upcoming film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion directed by SS Rajamouli is all set to have a grand release on April 28. It is said that the film will create a new all-time record on its opening day. The Baahubali actor also has another reason to feel happy about as the teaser of his next film Saaho is also releasing on the same day. Director Sujeeth, who has roped in Prabhas for an action entertainer, revealed that the teaser of the movie will be released alongside Baahubali 2. Days after the announcement though, piracy has hit the team as the much-awaited teaser has found its way to social media!

The 30-second teaser of the Telugu version has been leaked by miscreants. According to sources, the team is shocked to see the teaser online and are probing into the issue. Prabhas, who is playing the role of a cop in Saaho will take a month-long break post-Baahubali’s release. The teaser was shot in Mumbai and it is said that a huge chunk of money will be spent on filming action sequences. Produced by UV creations, Saaho is a trilingual made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.