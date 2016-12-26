Tamannaah lashes out at her director Suraaj over sexist comments

Mumbai: Tamannaah Bhatia is one angry woman, at the moment, and rightfully so.

The actress, whose latest film, 'Kaththi Sandai,' released to a lukewarm response, but that is least of her worries, at the moment.

In a recent interview, the director of the film, Suraaj, nonchalantly remarked that he wants his heroines to wear skimpy clothes and sizzle on-screen,

"If the costume designer comes to me with the heroine’s clothes covering up to the knee, I would strictly order them to shorten the length. I don't mind even if my heroine is not happy or comfortable, but I insist and get it done. This is because audiences pay money to see the heroines in such clothes," he had said candidly enough.

Not one to stop at that, he had further proceeded to elaborate on his disgustingly misgonystic and sexist rant, saying, "Let heroines show their acting abilities in television serials. When it comes to commercial films, they are paid only to provide the required sizzle to the money paying audiences."

This didn't go down too well with his leading lady from his latest film, Tamannaah,' who took to her Twitter feed to express her displeasure and dismay, firsmly asking for an apology.

In the post, an evidently angered Tamannaah lambasts him, saying, "This is 2016 and it’s very ironic that I had to leave a film like Dangal in the middle which is on woman empowerment to tackle this issue. I am very hurt and angered by the comments made by my director Suraaj and I would definitely want him to apologise not only to me but to the entire women in the industry. We are actors and are here to act and entertain the audiences and should not at any point be objectified as commodities. I have been working in the South industry for over 11 years and have worn costumes, which I have been comfortable with. It is sad that women in our country are spoken about so frivolously and I would like to tell my audiences that our industry should not be generalised due to comments made by one such individual."

Earlier, even actress Nayanthara had reacted strongly to the director's comments, chatising him over his perceived sexism amongst his audience.

At this rate, it seems highly unlikely that any of the top leading ladies, or any self respecting actor, for that matter, would want to work with the director.