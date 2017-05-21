Entertainment, Kollywood

Rajinikanth to meet Modi amid rumours of affiliation to BJP: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 21, 2017, 1:39 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2017, 2:05 pm IST
The superstar had dropped serious hints validating rumours of his plans to join politics.
Rajinikanth and PM Narendra Modi.
Mumbai: Rajinikanth, who had taken a lot many people by surprise, dropping serious hints towards a career in mainstream politics, could well be on course to meet PM Modi, amid speculation of his joining the Bhartiya Janata Party ( BJP).

“The BJP contacted him yesterday for a meeting with Modiji this week. Details are not yet finalised,” Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

“We hope that both factions of the ruling party (AIADMK) will go along with whatever political decisions are taken by the BJP in the future. With OPS (former chief minister O Panneerselvam) having turned out to be a failed star, EPS (Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami) seems to have better plans. We will look for a united AIADMK soon, as OPS does not have many options left,” the daily also quoted a senior BJP leader as saying.

Although most factions don’t expect the BJP or Rajinikanth to make a formal announcement before the impending presidential elections, the general anticipation of a coalition is palpable.

There have also been linkups of his potential meeting with the PM to the one that the latter had with O. Panneerselvam. The BJP is also expected to try and making an alliance with both factions of the AIADMK, especially post Rajinikanth’s expected acquisition.

