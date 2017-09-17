Entertainment, Kollywood

Malayalam actress assault: Kavya seeks bail, Dileep remanded till September 28

His wife and actor Kavya Madhavan on Saturday approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail.
Kochi: The Judicial First Class Magistrate court at Angamaly on Saturday extended actor Dileep's custody till September 28. The court, which reserved Dileep’s bail application for orders, is likely to give the verdict  on Monday.

His wife and actor Kavya Madhavan on Saturday approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Kavya alleged that  investigating officer Byju Paulose and superintendent of police Sudarsan had come to Laks-yah, the designer showroom managed by her brother,  and to the pare-ntal house on September 8. “They threatened to array her as an accused unless certain illegal demands raised by them were  complied with,” the plea said.

The police officers informed her that some persons from the film industry were prepared to give statements not only against Dileep, but even against her, the plea said.

Kavya was questioned by the agency on various occasions. The petitioner had disclosed whatever she knew. There was no justification for implication and arrest of the petitioner in this case other than to satisfy a powerful group behind the pre-planned drama, the plea said.

