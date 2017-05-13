Entertainment, Kollywood

Don't depict him as smuggler and underworld don: Haji Mastan’s son warns Rajinikanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 13, 2017, 2:19 am IST
Updated May 13, 2017, 4:01 am IST
Depicting him as smuggler and underworld don is highly unacceptable and defamatory, says Sundar Shaekhar.
Haji Mastan Mirza and Rajnikanth
 Haji Mastan Mirza and Rajnikanth

Chennai: Amid speculation that Rajinikanth's next film with director Pa Ranjith will be based on the life of Mumbai underworld don, late Haji Mastan Mirza, a Tamil Muslim who had migrated to Mumbai, a warning letter from Sundar Shaekhar, who claims that he is an adopted son of the don, has asked the star not to depict Haji Mastan as a 'smuggler and an underworld don' in the movie. Any such attempt will attract legal action, a letter from him to the superstar said.  

Confirming that he had sent a notice to Rajnikanth, Sundar Shaekhar told Deccan Chronicle over phone that late Haji Mastan Mirza, who hailed from Tamil Nadu was a businessman and founder of Bharatiya Minorities Suraksha Mahasangh.

“Depicting him as smuggler and underworld don is highly unacceptable and defamatory. He was never convicted in any court for smuggling or underworld activities,” he said.

He further said that it would be apt for Rajnikanth to discuss about the life of Haji Masthan with him.

“I am interested in making a biopic on him as am a producer and a registered life time member of Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association,” he said.

Tags: actor rajinikanth, rajinikanth, haji mastan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Nation Gallery

The Railways on Sunday introduced a see-through Vistadome coach on its Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train. (Photo: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

Prabhu flags off train with see-through Vistadome coach along Vizag-Araku
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches its latest Z4 with Tizen 3.0

The Samsung Z4 is first Tizen powered phone to feature a 2.5D curved glass display.
 

Padma Bhushan awardee couple from Chennai wins hearts in Vodafone ad

The response has been tremendous (Photo: YouTube)
 

Yemen: Al-Qaeda recruiting through quiz; AK-47 for first prize

Al-Qaeda’s Yemeni branch, one of the most active in the militant network, has taken advantage of the chaos in the country to strengthen its positions, particularly in remote southern regions. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Sarkar 3 movie review: Beneath power lies nothing

A still from the film.
 

Players must act responsibly, says Virender Sehwag after Kanpur police arrest bookies

"You can keep enormous security, but they can't stop anything if the player wants to do something (unlawful). It's the player's own responsibility to ensure that no one questions your integrity," said Virender Sehwag. (Photo: PTI)
 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra pulls a casting coup by roping Ranveer, Ranbir and Deepika in?

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Kollywood

When Neelambari became Sivagami

Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami in Baahubali

Rajinikanth to interact with his fans after a massive gap of eight years

Rajinikanth.

After Mahabharata, it's time for Ramayana to hit big screens

Still from 90s TV show Ramayan.

I was apprehensive about speaking Tamil in Velaiiyilla Pattadhaari 2: Kajol

Dhanush and Kajol.

It's official! Dhanush and Kajol starrer VIP 2's release date revealed

Dhanush and Kajol in a still from 'VIP 2.'
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham