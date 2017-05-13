Don't depict him as smuggler and underworld don: Haji Mastan’s son warns Rajinikanth

Chennai: Amid speculation that Rajinikanth's next film with director Pa Ranjith will be based on the life of Mumbai underworld don, late Haji Mastan Mirza, a Tamil Muslim who had migrated to Mumbai, a warning letter from Sundar Shaekhar, who claims that he is an adopted son of the don, has asked the star not to depict Haji Mastan as a 'smuggler and an underworld don' in the movie. Any such attempt will attract legal action, a letter from him to the superstar said.

Confirming that he had sent a notice to Rajnikanth, Sundar Shaekhar told Deccan Chronicle over phone that late Haji Mastan Mirza, who hailed from Tamil Nadu was a businessman and founder of Bharatiya Minorities Suraksha Mahasangh.

“Depicting him as smuggler and underworld don is highly unacceptable and defamatory. He was never convicted in any court for smuggling or underworld activities,” he said.

He further said that it would be apt for Rajnikanth to discuss about the life of Haji Masthan with him.

“I am interested in making a biopic on him as am a producer and a registered life time member of Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association,” he said.