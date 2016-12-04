Superstar Rajinikanth injured during film shoot, team says he's fine

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday suffered a minor injury on his left leg during the filming for 2.0, the sequel to his Endhiran.

According to reports, he fell down at a shooting location on the outskirts of Chennai.

Rajinikanth was rushed to the Chettinad Hospital near Kelambakkam.

An official in the hospital was quoted as saying, "The actor was in the hospital for half an hour from around 8:45 pm. The minor injury was dressed and he returned fine."

But his team did not confirm the injury. Instead they released a video showing him walking out of a building and said "He's on the sets shooting."

The much-awaited film 2.0 is reportedly being produced on a budget of Rs 400 crore. Amy Jackson is paired opposite Rajinikanth and the film also stars Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.