Entertainment, Kollywood

Dhanush was never interested in acting: Kasthoori Raja

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUPAMA SUBRAMANIAN
Published Dec 3, 2016, 12:51 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2016, 8:13 am IST
Speaking at the event, Kasthoori Raja said, “When I started Thulluvadho Ilamai, Dhanush was least interested in acting''.
Dhanush
 Dhanush

Mumbai: At the promo meet of a new film, Paarkka Thonuthe, director Kasthoori Raja revealed that his second son, Dhanush never wanted to act, when he launched him in Thulluvadho Ilamai, as he was still studying. Paarkka.. features debutants Harshad and Tara in the lead and is directed by Jai Balaji.

Speaking at the event, Kasthoori Raja said, “When I started Thulluvadho Ilamai, Dhanush was least interested in acting. The financier of the film was annoyed and asked if my son and I were playing with his money. Similarly, Selvaraghavan always wanted to act, but now he is a filmmaker!”

He goes on to add, “Today, producers have to face several problems before completing a film. Small films like Paarkka Thonuthe, should be encouraged and should run well.” The producer was also peeved at the recent court case about a couple claiming that Dhanush is their son.

Tags: dhanush, kasthoori raja
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Nation Gallery

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar commissioned ‘INS Chennai’, the third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer in the Kolkata class, here on Monday.

INS Chennai commissioned, largest-ever warship to be built in India
At least 96 passengers were killed and over 226 injured - 76 of them seriously - when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Pukhraya in Kanpur dehat district in the wee hours on Sunday.

Patna-Indore Express derails in Kanpur, scores killed
Long queues were noticed outside cash deposit machine counters, ATMs and petrol pumps across various cities in the entire nation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the bold step against black money and corruption by banning existing 500 and 1000 rupee notes beginning November 9.

Long queues at ATMs after Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes ban
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, held wide-ranging talks Monday aimed at deepening ties between their countries and boosting trade and investment as the U.K. gets set to leave the European Union. (Photo: Agencies)

Theresa May lays groundwork for post-Brexit India trade deal
Air pollution is said to have reached alarming levels in both Delhi and Gurgaon, with the cities recording the worst level of smog in 17 years.

'Smoky' future for our children? Pollution chokes Delhi, Gurgaon
The Prime Minister, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh on the state's foundation day, inaugurated the Jungle Safari park. (Photo: Twitter/PIB)

For the first time, Narendra Modi behind the camera
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UK pensioner returns library book 63 years late

The world's largest fine for an overdue library book is $345.14 (323 euros) according to Guinness World Records. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Relax | Some smartphones will still be able to use WhatsApp after December 31

While some iPhones and Androids will not be able to use WhatsApp in 2017, a few BlackBerry and Nokia users have a grace period for 6 months more.
 

No more 'Melania Trump' underwear or honey for Slovenians

Presidential-elect candidate Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Not capable or knowledgeable enough to become Indian President: Amitabh Bachchan

He also said that he found it difficult take a stand on various issues.
 

‘Clown man’ of Aleppo who entertained traumatised children dies in air strike

This undated photo courtesy of Ahmad al-Khatib, a media activist in Aleppo, shows Syrian social worker Anas al-Basha, 24, dressed as a clown, while posing for a photograph in Aleppo, Syria. (Photo: AP)
 

Rakesh Roshan to release Hrithik's Kaabil a day before Shah Rukh Khan's Raees

'Kaabil,' helmed by Sanjay Gupta, also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Kollywood

Ravi Kishan turns villain for Vikram

Ravi Kishan

Those sexually assaulting women should be castrated, says Meera Jasmine

Meera Jasmine

The Iraivi duo is back!

Bobby Simhaa

Urvasi song gets a make-over

AR Rahman

Kajol in VIP 2?

Actress Kajol
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham