Dhanush was never interested in acting: Kasthoori Raja

Mumbai: At the promo meet of a new film, Paarkka Thonuthe, director Kasthoori Raja revealed that his second son, Dhanush never wanted to act, when he launched him in Thulluvadho Ilamai, as he was still studying. Paarkka.. features debutants Harshad and Tara in the lead and is directed by Jai Balaji.

Speaking at the event, Kasthoori Raja said, “When I started Thulluvadho Ilamai, Dhanush was least interested in acting. The financier of the film was annoyed and asked if my son and I were playing with his money. Similarly, Selvaraghavan always wanted to act, but now he is a filmmaker!”

He goes on to add, “Today, producers have to face several problems before completing a film. Small films like Paarkka Thonuthe, should be encouraged and should run well.” The producer was also peeved at the recent court case about a couple claiming that Dhanush is their son.