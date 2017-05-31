Entertainment, Hollywood

Ariana, Bieber, Perry, Miley and others to headline concert for Manchester victims

REUTERS
Published May 31, 2017, 9:54 am IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 12:55 pm IST
"We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win," said Ariana.
Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams.
 Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams.

Mumbai: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry will headline a star-studded concert in Manchester, England, on Sunday to benefit victims of the suicide bombing at Grande's May 22 concert there, organizers announced on Tuesday.

American artists Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams and Usher will also perform at the June 4 concert, along with Britain's Coldplay, One Direction singer Niall Horan and the Manchester-based band Take That.

The benefit will take place at the Old Trafford cricket ground. Proceeds will benefit victims of last week's suicide bombing at Grande's show at another venue in the northern English city, the Manchester Arena.

Islamic State claimed credit for the bombing, which killed 22 people and took place moments after Grande finished playing.

All proceeds from Sunday's ‘One Love Manchester’ concert will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund which was set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.

The fund has already raised more than 5 million pounds ($6.4 million), organizers say.

Grande, 23, is offering free tickets to the charity concert to all of those who were at her Manchester show on May 22.

The suicide bombing injured more than 100, many of them members of Grande's large, young female fan base. Grande was unharmed but she later cancelled several concerts scheduled in London and Europe through June 5.

Sunday's show will be broadcast live by BBC television and radio, Tuesday's statement said.

Grande said in an open letter on her social media accounts last week that "There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you (her fans) are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way."

"We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win," she added.

Tickets for Sunday's concert will go on sale on Thursday.

Tags: ariana grande concert attack, justin bieber, miley cyrus, coldplay, katy perry

Related Stories

Ariana Grande. (Photo: AP)

Ariana Grande to perform in charity concert for Manchester terror attack victims

In the wake of the attack, Grande had faced criticism from some commentators in Britain.
27 May 2017 10:03 AM
Ariana Grande's album 'Dangerous Woman' had released last year. (Photo: Facebook/Ariana Grande)

I am so so sorry: Ariana Grande on terror attack at her concert in UK

The US pop star said she was at a loss for words after an explosion at the end of her concert in Manchester killed 19 people.
23 May 2017 8:49 AM
(Photo: Videograb)

Video footage from Ariana Grande concert arena shows panic of young fans

Largely teenaged audience flees venue where a 'huge bomb-like bang' was heard soon after Grande finished her last song.
23 May 2017 9:56 AM
Priyanka Chopra, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were among the celebrties who took to Twitter and voiced their concern over the attack.

Priyanka, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, others condemn attack at Ariana Grande concert

The terror incident has sent shockwaves across the world and celebrities also expressed their sadness.
23 May 2017 10:06 AM
Shah Rukh Khan, Ariana Grande and Priyanka Chopra.

SRK, Priyanka, others from B'town condemn terror attack during Ariana Grande concert

Killing at least 22 people and injuring 59 others, the terror attack is the deadliest in the UK since the 7/7 bombings of 2005.
23 May 2017 1:54 PM
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande suspends tour after UK concert terror attack

"Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words," she tweeted.
23 May 2017 2:08 PM
Reports said that the singer has indefinitely suspended her world tour in the wake of the attack. (Photo: File)

Ariana Grande feels ‘broken’ over Manchester attack, cancels world tour

The US pop star was scheduled to perform in England, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland.
23 May 2017 2:20 PM
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande returns to US following Manchester bombing

"broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words," she said in a tweet.
24 May 2017 8:51 AM
Ariana Grande (Photo: AP)

Mac Miller comforts Ariana Grande

By the time the paper was sent to print, the singer, who was scheduled to perform at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday.
25 May 2017 12:04 AM
Emergency services work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester. (Photo: AP)

19 dead, 50 injured in terror attack at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise, says police official in a statement.
23 May 2017 6:14 AM

World Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his four-nation tour on Monday, aimed at boosting bilateral and economic ties with Germany, Spain, Russia and France. He spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and will meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (Photo: Twitter)

Narendra Modi's Germany visit: Meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel
Sri Lanka has appealed for outside help as the death toll from floods and mudslides on Saturday rose to 100 with 99 others missing.

Sri Lanka: At least 100 killed, 99 missing in rain-triggered mudslides
US President Donald Trump and his NATO counterparts on Thursday inaugurated the alliance's new headquarters in Belgium, a sprawling 1.1-billion-euro (USD 1.2-billion) complex expected to be fully up and running early next year. (Photo: AP)

NATO summit: Inauguration of new headquarters, Trump's message to allies
A suspect terror attack at Manchester Arena killed 19 people and injured 59 from among those who had gathered for an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017.

Manchester attack: Blast at Ariana Grande's concert kills 22
US President Donald Trump, at the Riyadh Summit, spoke about the need to unite against terrorism. Iran and Syria were not invited to the summit, and they are not part of a regional military alliance that Saudi Arabia is establishing to fight terrorism. The kingdom backs efforts to topple the Syrian government, which counts Iran and Russia as its closest allies.

Sword dance, Riyadh summit: US President Trump visit to Saudi Arabia
US President Donald Trump along with his wife Melania Trump embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Palestinian territories, Brussels, the Vatican and Sicily.

US President Trump embarks maiden foreign visit to Middle East, Europe
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Decoding the complicated smartphone naming convention

The simple experience of smartphone buying, which has to be a joyous one for the consumer, becomes a fact finding time to basically understand what a specific model offers differently than the competition.
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Schedule, match-timings, venues and much more

Virat Kohli-led India will play their first game on June 4 as they face arch-rivals Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
 

Essential PH-1 will ship with near-stock Android: Andy Rubin

Rubin said that Essential is trying hard to have a pro-consumer product where the user gets to decide what's on his/her phone.
 

Microsoft’s latest bug is annoying its users

(Representational image)
 

French Open 2017: Maxime Hamou banned for forcibly kissing woman TV reporter; video

Maxime Hamou, 21, grabbed Eurosport journalist Maly Thomas around the neck and shoulders while she interviewed him following his first round defeat. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

NASA to make major announcements about first mission to 'touch Sun' today

The Sun’s outer atmosphere Corona is several hundreds of times hotter than the sun’s surface, with temperature at 500,000 degree Celsius or higher.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Hollywood

Wonder Woman likely to be banned in Lebanon

Gal Gadot in a still from 'Wonder Woman'.

Michael Jackson's biopic laden with intimate details about his life

Michael Jackson (Photo: AFP)

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on sister’s 'racist ad' controversy

Kim Kardashian (Photo: AFP)

Ariana Grande to return to Machester to do tribute gig for terror attack victims

Ariana Grande. (Photo: AP)

Once inspiring, America is now a tragic dumb comedy: Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham