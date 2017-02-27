89th Academy Awards: Mahershala Ali wins Best Actor in Supporting Role

This is the actor's maiden nomination. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The 89th Academy Awards commenced at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in grand fashion with the best of names in business walking the red carpet in style.

Damien Chazelle's musical 'La La Land' leads the pack with a whopping record-equaling 14 nominations.

Jimmy Kimmel kickstarted the proceedings with a hilarious opening act addressing and acknowledging the nominees while taking copious digs at them and President Donald Trump.

Here are the live updates:

The Award for Best Sound Mixing has been bagged by Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie, and Peter Grace for Hacksaw Ridge.

The Award for Best Sound Editing has been bagged by Sylvain Bellemare for Arrival.

Dwayne Johnson graces the podium to present the upcoming award.

The Award for Best Documentary Feature has been bagged by OJ: Made in America by Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow.

The Award for Best Costume Design has been bagged by Colleen Atwood for Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

The Award for Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling has been bagged by Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson for Suicide Squad.

The Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role has been bagged by Mahershala Ali for his moving act in Barry Jenkin's 'Moonlight'.