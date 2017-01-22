Entertainment, Hollywood

Scarlett Johansson, Madonna, other stars join women's marches against Trump

AP
Published Jan 22, 2017, 9:19 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 9:20 am IST
Julia Roberts, Cher, Alicia Keys, Katy Perry, Emma Watson, Amy Schumer, Jake Gyllenhaal were also seen.
Numerous celebrities have been voicing their opposition against Trump since the start of the presidential campaign.
 Numerous celebrities have been voicing their opposition against Trump since the start of the presidential campaign.

Washington: If you wondered where many of Hollywood's A-list celebrities had gone during President Donald Trump's inauguration, you didn't have to wonder any longer on Saturday, when scores of them showed up at huge women's marches in Washington and other cities to send the new president a pointed message that he was in for a fight - and that, as so many signs said, women's rights are human rights.

Madonna, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Cher, Alicia Keys, Katy Perry, Emma Watson, Amy Schumer, Jake Gyllenhaal and feminist leader Gloria Steinem were just some of those at the march in Washington, where officials said the crowd could number more than half a million.

In New York, Helen Mirren, Cynthia Nixon and Whoopi Goldberg joined a crowd of protesters marching to Trump's home at Trump Tower. In Park City, Utah, where the Sundance Film Festival was underway, TV host Chelsea Handler was joined by Charlize Theron, Kristen Stewart and more. In Los Angeles, Miley Cyrus, Jamie Lee Curtis, Demi Lovato and Jane Fonda were among tens of thousands protesting.

In the capital, a sea of pink, pointy-eared "pussyhats" mocking the new president stretched far and wide as Madonna took to the stage - and, to no one's surprise, held little back.

"Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House," she said. "But I know that this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair." Instead, she called for a "revolution of love."

The pop icon Cher, speaking in an interview backstage, said she hoped people could now mobilize against Trump the way they mobilized against the Vietnam War.

"I think people are more frightened than they've ever been," the 70-year-old singer said. "Everything that we gained, we're just watching slip away. It's not only one thing, it's everything - the progress that we made is all going away." Asked whether she thought the new president would hear the message of the march, she replied: "I don't care what he's hearing. It's important what the people are hearing. He'll hear it, but he won't pay attention."

Actress Edie Falco, of 'Sopranos' and 'Nurse Jackie' fame, noted: "Everyone I know is here today."

"Nothing has ever felt this important in my lifetime," she said. "We're not just going to say, 'it's OK,'" she added of Trump's agenda. "Because it's not OK."

Actress America Ferrera told the thousands assembled that they were marching "for the moral core of this nation, against which our new president is waging a war. Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack, and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday. But the president is not America. ... We are America, and we are here to stay."

The Washington march included plenty of men, too - some of them wearing "pussyhats" in solidarity. Among the performers were soul artist Maxwell and Janelle Monae.

"It's because of women that we're all here," Maxwell said. "I'm so happy to say that I was here for the women. This is one for the books."

In New York, Goldberg told a cheering crowd that "what's at stake is everything you believe in ... We're going to show America what we can do in New York."

Mirren, who is British, said that on this day, she was a New Yorker. And Nixon said she was there "to tell Washington they need to think twice about messing with women and think twice about messing with New Yorkers. We will not just roll over and play dead."

In Park City, singer John Legend and actors Benjamin Bratt and Jason Ritter, along with actresses Theron, Stewart, Maria Bello and Laura Dern, were among an estimated 8,000 people who turned out with Handler. "Love, not hate, will make America great," they chanted.

Handler acknowledged that although Trump had been elected president, "the only thing you can do when you've been set back is to step forward and continue to fight."

In Washington, Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette carried a sign that said, "Put Women in the Constitution." She said she was concerned about a host of social issues under the new administration and Congress, among them the possibility that the arts would lose federal funding.

"The arts is our culture," she said. "A lot is at stake. ... We need to be heard and respected. They need to know we are a force to be reckoned with."

Actress Jackie Cruz of 'Orange Is The New Black' also spoke about the importance of the arts, saying that as a teenager, "the arts saved my life." And Cher, too, spoke of how the arts transformed her youth. "When I was growing up, I was dyslexic and I did horribly in school - but singing was my passion," she said. "Other things are important, but art feeds your soul."

Tags: donald trump, scarlett johannson, madonna, anti trump protest

Related Stories

Like Kristen Stewart, several other celebrities have expressed their views on Trump. (Photos: AP)

Trump was really obsessed with me couple of years ago: Kristen Stewart

The actress says that Trump was mad at her regarding her relationship with ex boyfriend Robert Pattinson.
21 Jan 2017 10:13 AM
As she finished the concert, she urged the growing crowd to go to the polls and vote for Clinton. (Photo: AP)

Pop legend Madonna throws a surprise concert for Hillary Clinton in NYC park

Some in the crowd were just as excited to vote for Clinton as they were to see a Madonna performance.
08 Nov 2016 10:50 AM
Madonna's 'Hold Tight' had released in 2015. (Photo: AP)

Watch: Madonna promises something raunchy for people who vote for Clinton over Trump

She was introducing comedian Amy Schumer to a packed crowd at an event at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.
20 Oct 2016 10:44 AM

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hazel Keech's emotional message for husband Yuvraj Singh after Cuttack ton

Yuvraj and actor-model Hazel got married in November last year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Jiah Khan’s dupatta ‘appears’ after 3 years, raises questions about probe

Jiah Khan had passed away in June 2013.
 

Yuvraj Singh trolls R Ashwin for photobombing his picture with Virat Kohli

Ravichandran Ashiwn was trolled by veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for photo bombing a selfie of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Yuvraj. (Photo: AFP)
 

INS Vikramaditya gets first ever ATM onboard navy ship

File picture of INS Vikramaditya (Photo: PTI)
 

Don't be alarmed if you see SRK traveling with you to Delhi in the same train!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Watch: Shah Rukh records message after Sanjay Manjrekar attempts to mimic him

Sanjay Manjrekar tried to mimic Shah Rukh Khan during the second India versus England ODI in Cuttack. (Photo: Twitter / Sanjay Manjrekar and Shah Rukh Khan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Hollywood

Natalie Portman criticises gender inequality in Hollywood awards

Natalie Portman will be seen in 'Song to Song' later this year. (Photo: AP)

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Obama with adorable pictures

One of the pictures Kim shared on Twitter.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend face racism

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Kanye West’s back to work

Kanye West (Photo: AFP)

Dave Franco opens up about his wedding

Dave Franco
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham