Art imitates life? Kim Kardashian films cameo for jewel heist movie

Published Jan 18, 2017, 9:26 am IST
A Hollywood source said the sisters are making cameos for the film which stars Sandra Bullock, Rihanna and others.
 Kim Kardashian (Photo: AFP)

Four months after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian is filming a cameo for the upcoming female heist caper "Ocean's Eight."

Kardashian, dressed in a white sheer ballgown and fur jacket, and her half sister Kendall Jenner, wearing white lace, were photographed in New York on Monday, after apparently shooting scenes at a fictitious Metropolitan Museum of Art gala for the movie.

A Hollywood source said the sisters are making cameos for the film, whose A-list stars include Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour and fashion designer Zac Posen have also been spotted near the set of the movie, whose plot reportedly includes a jewel robbery at New York's annual Met Gala, a celebrity-packed fundraiser.

In October, Kardashian was tied up and robbed of some $10 million of jewellery in Paris while attending fashion week. The robbery caused her to retreat from public life and social media but in the past couple of weeks, the TV reality star has travelled to Dubai, begun making appearances again and returned to her popular Twitter and Instagram accounts.

"Ocean's Eight" is a female-driven spinoff of the "Ocean's Eleven" crime caper trilogy starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt in the early 2000's.

It is expected to arrive in movie theatres in June 2018

