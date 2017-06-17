Pac never read me that poem: Jada Pinkett Smith slams Tupac Shakur's biopic

Entertainment, Hollywood

New Delhi: It seems like Jada Pinkett Smith is not a fan of the new film about her close friend, the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

Taking her disappointment to Twitter, the 45-year-old actress wrote that the new biopic 'All Eyes on Me' is "deeply hurtful".

In a series of tweets, she wrote, "Forgive me... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth. Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book."

Smith is played by Kat Graham in Benny Boom's biopic.

She added, "Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn't to pursue his career. I've never been to any of Pac's shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage."

The 'Gotham' star concluded her bashing by tweeting, "The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful."

The actress also clarified that the issues she had with the film were no fault of Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Graham.

"To @KatGraham and @Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles. You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both," noted Smith.

'All Eyez on Me' has also been hit with numerous negative reviews, the picture being called "uniformly uninspired" and "a muddled vision of Tupac."

