Entertainment, Hollywood

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach agreement on divorce terms

AP
Published Jan 10, 2017, 9:43 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2017, 10:54 am IST
They have decided to handle their divorce in a private forum and will work together to reunify their family.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's split last year had made headlines. (Photo: AP)
 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's split last year had made headlines. (Photo: AP)

Los Angeles: Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt say they have reached an agreement to handle their divorce in a private forum and will work together to reunify their family.

The actors released a joint statement Monday night to The Associated Press stating that they will keep future details of their divorce confidential by utilizing a private judge.

Their statement reads: "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues."

It continues: "The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."

The actors were together for 12 years and married for two years before Jolie Pitt filed for divorce in September.

Tags: brad pitt, angelina jolie, divorce

Related Stories

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie when they were married.

Brad Pitt hits out against Angelina Jolie

Actor’s legal team asks court to seal records of six kids.
24 Dec 2016 12:09 AM
The couple shares six children-Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. (Photo: AP)

Angelina Jolie has compromised the children's privacy, accuses Brad Pitt

Earlier this week Pitt's demands to see more of his children were rejected by Jolie.
23 Dec 2016 2:48 PM
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie spotted in public after divorce

The actress was spotted in Los Angeles, at the Hotel Bel-Air, with her children for the first time since the divorce.
11 Dec 2016 12:41 AM
Angelina Jolie

Billy Bob Thornton opens up about Angelina Jolie

The two married in 2000, a year after meeting on the sets of Pushing Tin in 1999, but divorced just three years later.
12 Nov 2016 12:08 AM
Brad Pitt with Angelina Jolie (Photo: AFP)

Brangelina set for court battle

The two will now have to battle it out in court.
11 Nov 2016 1:26 AM

Nation Gallery

From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
People celebrate the season's first snowfall in Shimla (Photo: AP)

Winter Wonderland: Shimla sees snowfall on Christmas after 25 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on board a hovercraft in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast.

PM lays foundation for Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Pixel review: The best slice of Android one can get

A whopping Rs 67,000 for the 32GB version of the Pixel XL seems like burning a hole in your bank balance.
 

Yograj Singh targets MS Dhoni again as Yuvraj Singh makes a comeback to Team India

Yograj Singh has once targeted MS Dhoni saying Dhoni’s decision to step down from India’s limited-overs captaincy has led to Yuvraj Singh’s comeback to the Indian side. (Photo: AP / Screengrab)
 

Cheque for the priest, bathroom for the bride: Unique cashless wedding in Jharkhand

(Representational Image)
 

CES highlights: Tech to expect ahead in 2017

There are a few practical pointers to personal technology trends that would touch us in 2017.
 

This sketch of Saif-Kareena’s son Taimur is just too adorable

Saif and Kareena with the baby and Saif posing with the sketch.
 

In Gujarat for Vibrant Summit, Modi skips yoga to have breakfast with mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Hollywood

Prankster who briefly turned Hollywood into 'Hollyweed' arrested

The vandalised sign of Hollywood seen on January 1.

Golden Globes 2017: Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Garfield makeout

The kiss between Andrew Garfield (right) and Ryan Reynolds (Far right).

Jimmy Fallon has a Mariah moment

Jimmy Fallon

Watch: Meryl Streep slams Donald Trump in passionate speech at Globes

Meryl Streep after receiving her award. (Photo: AP)

Find out which movie and television show ruled at this year's Golden Globe Awards

Television host, Jimmy Fallon hosted this year's Golden Globe Awards (Photo source: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham