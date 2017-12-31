search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

'Padmavati' is now 'Padmavat', CBFC suggests 5 modifications

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published Dec 31, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2017, 1:08 am IST
Censor Board suggested a disclaimer specifically stating that the film does not glorify the practice of Sati.
Padmavati is not just Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most debated project, it is also the most controversial for all the actors involved.
 Padmavati is not just Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most debated project, it is also the most controversial for all the actors involved.

New Delhi: After months of uncertainty over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmavati, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Saturday cleared the movie with an UA certification, provided the film’s title is changed to Padmavat and suggested  modifications.

Sources said that the modifications and change in title are meant to clarify that the film is not a historical account but is based on a creative source. Mr Bhansali’s film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is inspired by 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic, Padmavat.

 

The decision to clear the film came after a special panel, which included Arvind Singh from erstwhile Udaipur royal family, and historians Dr Chandramani Singh and professor K.K. Singh of Jaipur University, reviewed the film.

Tags: central board of film certification, padmavati, deepika padukone, padmavat


Related Stories

Padmavati release date yet to be finalised
From Hrithik, Kangana row to Padmavati, here are 6 biggest controversies of the year


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s first PC OS ‘Lisa’ to be released soon

The computer measured roughly the size of a Window AC and was powered by a 5MHz Motorola 68000 CPU, 1MB RAM and a 5MB hard disk. (Photo: mac-history.net)
 

Sunburn stage divided into Your V/S mine by DJ Snake, Kyzo

DJ Snake got his fans roaring and convinced Kyzo to get his supporters to cheer as well.
 

When Priyanka 'smacked' Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty played a part in it

Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra had worked together in 'Dostana' and 'Agneepath.'
 

Harbhajan Singh’s Twitter post on Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma is winning the internet

Harbhajan Singh shared the dance stage with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during the Mumbai reception. (Photo: Instagram / Deccan Chronicle)
 

Year ender 2017: Nutrition myths busted

Every year has its own nutrition fads, and while some work, some are nothing but skeptical conjectures. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Delayed Kochi groom takes Metro to his own wedding

Kochi Metro really wasn't exaggerating when they said they touch lives. (Photo: Twitter/KochiMetroRail)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

No screen time?

Padmavati is not just Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most debated project, it is also the most controversial for all the actors involved.

'Padmavati' may be 'Padmavat'; no cuts, only 5 modifications, says CBFC

Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Padmavati'.

Katrina Kaif to celebrate Tiger Zinda Hai success with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss

Salman and Katrina in a still from 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Priyanka Chopra approaches Alia Bhatt with a film on stray dogs

Priyanka and Alia at an awards show.

Here’s why Ibrahim and Sara skipped Taimur’s birthday; little one enjoys Amsterdam

Taimur in Amsterdam; Sara and Ibrahim pose for the cameras.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham