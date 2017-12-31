'Padmavati' is now 'Padmavat', CBFC suggests 5 modifications

Padmavati is not just Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most debated project, it is also the most controversial for all the actors involved.

New Delhi: After months of uncertainty over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmavati, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Saturday cleared the movie with an UA certification, provided the film’s title is changed to Padmavat and suggested modifications.

Sources said that the modifications and change in title are meant to clarify that the film is not a historical account but is based on a creative source. Mr Bhansali’s film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is inspired by 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic, Padmavat.

The decision to clear the film came after a special panel, which included Arvind Singh from erstwhile Udaipur royal family, and historians Dr Chandramani Singh and professor K.K. Singh of Jaipur University, reviewed the film.