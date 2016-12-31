Entertainment, Bollywood

Finally! Priyanka speaks about being a part of SRK's Sahir Ludhianvi film

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 31, 2016, 10:44 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2016, 3:14 pm IST
The actress was reportedly all set to team up with her ‘Don’ co-star Shah Rukh Khan for this film.
Bhansali and Priyanka had together delivered the biggest blockbuster of 2015, 'Bajirao Mastani'. (Photo source: Twitter)
 Bhansali and Priyanka had together delivered the biggest blockbuster of 2015, 'Bajirao Mastani'. (Photo source: Twitter)

Mumbai: The international actress is back in Mumbai and has plans of signing two Bollywood films. Priyanka, who had recently wrapped up the second instalment of popular TV series ‘Quantico’, is on a two-week vacation and is often spotted with her ‘Bajirao Mastani’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB). It is their frequent meetings that fuelled rumours of them working together on SLB’s film based on poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi.

In the film SRK was rumoured to play Sahir and Priyanka his ladylove Amrita Pritam.

But, PeeCee has brushed away these rumours saying there is ‘no truth to such reports’.

She was reported as saying, "No truth to any such reports. Yes I am meeting Sanjay sir and we always discuss work and he is someone I would work with all my life till the time he wants to work with me. I am his eternal fan. Every time we discuss a film but we have to still figure out which one will it be. I haven't given my commitment to any Bollywood film yet. I am not someone who says no to Sanjay sir."

Tags: priyanka chopra, sanjay leela bhansali, sahir ludhianvi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

“Priyanka will meet Bhansali again at his office next week and is expected to sign on the dotted line only in February. The duo has been discussing scripts for the last one year. They’re very fond of each other,” a source reportedly told a leading newspaper..

Priyanka to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

The director-actor duo has previously taken the wold of cinema by storm with ‘Bajirao Mastani’.
24 Dec 2016 10:43 AM
Reportedly, The film will be titled as ‘Gustakhiyan’.

Shah Rukh Khan starts prepping for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next!

Bhansali met Shah Rukh Khan last week to talk about the film’s script.
23 Dec 2016 6:58 PM

Business Gallery

It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what your morning erections can tell about your heart

It's an early sign of heart diseases (Photo: AFP)
 

French workers win 'right to disconnect' post-work hours

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Virat Kohli's girlfriend, Anushka Sharma, once asked Rahul Dravid to return her pen

Anushka Sharma went up to Rahul Dravid to have his signature for her brother who was a big fan of the Indian cricketer. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Pubs will serve liquor shots at Rs 31 everytime Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)
 

After comparisons with Virat Kohli, Ahmed Shehzad plays MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot

Ahmed Shehzad is dropped from Pakistani side following disciplinary issues.
 

Video: Drunk Indonesian pilot stumbles through security before heading to fly plane

Screenshot from the security footage, where the pilot can be seen picking up his belongings. (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Aditya and Alia to recreate Fault in Our Stars magic?

The film was one of the highly successful movies of 2014.

Shah Rukh gets nostalgic as he cleans his iconic costumes from 25 years

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

Priyanka Chopra to present at Golden Globes 2017

Priyanka Chopra

Pictures: Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan party together in Goa

One of the pictures shared on Instagram by Amrita Arora.

2016: The year that was in Bollywood

The Hansal Mehta directed and Apurva Asrani Ishani Banerjee written Aligarh treads softly into the conflict area between an individual’s right to his sexuality and the society’s invasion of his privacy.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham