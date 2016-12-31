Finally! Priyanka speaks about being a part of SRK's Sahir Ludhianvi film

Mumbai: The international actress is back in Mumbai and has plans of signing two Bollywood films. Priyanka, who had recently wrapped up the second instalment of popular TV series ‘Quantico’, is on a two-week vacation and is often spotted with her ‘Bajirao Mastani’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB). It is their frequent meetings that fuelled rumours of them working together on SLB’s film based on poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi.

In the film SRK was rumoured to play Sahir and Priyanka his ladylove Amrita Pritam.

But, PeeCee has brushed away these rumours saying there is ‘no truth to such reports’.

She was reported as saying, "No truth to any such reports. Yes I am meeting Sanjay sir and we always discuss work and he is someone I would work with all my life till the time he wants to work with me. I am his eternal fan. Every time we discuss a film but we have to still figure out which one will it be. I haven't given my commitment to any Bollywood film yet. I am not someone who says no to Sanjay sir."